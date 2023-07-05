In November 2017, Thor: Ragnarok relaunched the Thor franchise with aplomb and also introduced the world to the nefarious Hela (Cate Blanchett). The older sister to Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hela was a devious figure determined to rule over Asgard and all of existence with a violent fist. Hela wasn’t to be trifled with and she left a mighty impression in her Ragnarok screentime, which included her wielding massive swords, removing one of Thor’s eyes, and only being taken out by the mighty power of Surtur. To say the least, Hela was a massive foe, an oversized antagonist who fit right into the maximalist sensibilities of Ragnarok.

Given what an impression she left in her debut Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance, it’s shocking Hela hasn’t appeared again in this franchise (though the character’s scheduled to appear in a Season 2 episode of What If…?, with Blanchett reprising the role). At this juncture, it looks like Surtur really did take out Hela for good at the end of Ragnarok, but there hasn’t been any trace of this character since 2017. While there are plenty of understandable reasons for subsequent Marvel Studios movies moving on from Hela, there was a point, once upon a time, when it looked like Hela could become a recurring figure across Marvel Cinematic Universe media.

Initial Speculation Over Hela’s Long-Term MCU Role

Image via Marvel Studios

Before Avengers: Infinity War opened in theaters, the plot of the film was kept so secretive that speculation ran rampant on, among other elements, what aspects of the original Infinity Gauntlet comic book storyline would be maintained. One detail especially speculated over was whether or not the movies would keep Thanos’s motivation of being infatuated with the physical manifestation of Death, which informs his entire quest to wipe out half of the universe. Inevitably, theories over whether or not this character element would be retained eventually intersected with theories over whether or not Hela would show up in Infinity War.

A rampant rumor soon emerged that Hela would be filling in for Death in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and become the love interest that inspires Thanos to go on a genocidal spree. This concept only garnered more traction in November 2016, when Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige tackled the question of Hela serving as a big-screen replacement for Death in Infinity War for the outlet Vulture. Feige’s response was a cryptic “anything is possible” while also couching his answer in a note that not everything from the comics made it to the big screen. It was far from total confirmation but it also teased the idea of Blanchett in Infinity War enough to get those fan theories revved up further.

Inevitably, the performer behind Hela herself would have to comment on all this speculation. Blanchett played coy about the idea of returning as Hela in Infinity War and any other future Marvel Studios project just a few weeks before Ragnarok opened, though she noted that she fully enjoyed playing this malicious being and would love to return. Of course, in the coming months after Ragnarok opened, it became quite clear that the movie version of Thanos would be quite different from the character’s comics incarnation. Among those deviations would be a new motivation for his wicked ways. That left no room for Hela to become the new version of Death, with her absence in Infinity War setting a precedent for her presence, or lack thereof, in subsequent Marvel movies.

Why Has Hela Vanished From the MCU?

Image via Marvel Studios

While deviating from the source material kept Hela out of the third and fourth Avengers movies, there are other reasons why Hela has never shown up in subsequent Marvel Cinematic Universe titles. For one thing, there haven’t been a ton of opportunities for a villain so rooted in the world of fantasy to appear in the Marvel movies. Most of these titles have opted for either grander sci-fi ambitions or been rooted in grounded spy movies (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Black Widow, for example). Hela would stick out like a sore thumb in those projects, there just wouldn’t be any room to give her some substantial screentime.

This lack of opportunities for appearances even extended to Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi’s follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok. Here, the villain of the piece was Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) rather than a vengeful Hela. Meanwhile, the supporting cast of the project was already stacked with returning faces from earlier Thor installments (including cameos from Darcy and Sif), for better and for worse. Finding room for Hela in the middle of such a packed cast would’ve been massively difficult. Plus, the much more absurdist and wacky tone of Love and Thunder likely would’ve been an ill-suited home for the grimmer foe Hela.

Then there’s the fact that Cate Blanchett herself is an incredibly busy performer who, as far as anyone knows, did not sign a multi-movie contract when she first appeared as Hela in Thor: Ragnarok. Without contractual obligations keeping her around in these movies, Blanchett’s schedule has been packed in recent years with titles like Nightmare Alley and Tar. Even if Marvel Studios was hankering to have Hela come back in a big way in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it would be difficult to work around Blanchett’s packed schedule.

With all these factors in play, it becomes clearer why Hela hasn’t shown up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since her debut appearance. However, that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t be a blast to see Hela return to cause more violent mayhem. Blanchett’s such a hoot in the role and her character was such an unabashedly vicious baddie, a welcome reprieve from typical Marvel Cinematic Universe foes who have to be couched in layers of tragic backstory. Plus, just the way she can draw swords and other weaponry directly from her body just looks incredibly cool. Who wouldn’t want that to keep showing up in these movies? While it’s no shocker Hela hasn’t been a big player in the modern Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are countless reasons she should get a resurgence in this expansive saga.