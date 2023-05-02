Fans of the God of Mischief have a new piece to add to their collection as Funko has revealed via Twitter a brand-new Black Light Pop! figure of Loki as he was depicted in Thor: Ragnarok. Debuting as a Funko website exclusive, the figure is now available for fans to purchase for $15.00.

Part of Funko's blacklight line, the figure features everyone's favorite villain wearing his traditional costume while wielding two daggers and ready for action. Alongside capturing the likeness of the character, the figure will serve as a standout on any collector's shelf due to its bright neon features, capturing an array of colors, such as yellow, purple, blue, and green, among various others, which change when put against a UV light.

The latest figure from Funko comes in the midst of a large wave of black light collectibles from the company, such as a whole set featuring characters from Guardians of the Galaxy. Additional black light figures available for Marvel fans to purchase include Scarlet Witch, Sylvie, and Captain America, among various others previously reported. It remains unknown if additional announcements of future figures are down the line, but given that several notable characters have yet to receive their blacklight variants. However, it wouldn't come as a surprise if more is revealed later this year as more Marvel projects gear up for release.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: Doc Ock and Classic Avengers Enter the Fray in New Funko Marvel Selects Figures [Exclusive]

Fans Can Soon Get More From Loki With Season 2

Loki remains one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most popular characters following his debut on the big screen. Despite his on-screen death in 2018 at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, Loki lives on in his own television spinoff thanks to the introduction of the multiverse. Debuting in 2021 to positive critical reception and remains popular among fans for its unique premise. While the show may have offered fans of the character more quips from the God of Mischief himself, the show also served as a stepping point for the MCU with the introduction of Kang the Conqueror, who is promised to be the next big villain of the franchise following the defeat of Thanos. While Season 1 may have ended with a cliffhanger, fans won't have to wait too long before diving back into the show, as Season 2 is expected to debut sometime this year at a later date. Additional updates are likely to be revealed in the near future.

The second season of Loki debuts on Disney+ this year at an undetermined date. Check out the official images from the brand-new figure below, which are available to purchase here.