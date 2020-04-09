Taika Waititi Is Hosting an Instagram Live ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Screening Party Today

While all this quarantine business has made connecting with your friends far more difficult than normal, it’s actually made it far easier to connect with celebrities. We here at Collider kicked off our Collider Connected live interview series with Roger Deakins, Will Forte, and Michael Giacchino, and earlier this week, James Gunn participated in a live-tweet of Guardians of the Galaxy. And now Oscar-winner Taika Waititi will be hosting an Instagram Live watch party for his own Marvel film Thor: Ragnarok.

The party will take place today, April 9th, at 4pm PST on Waititi’s Instagram. He says he’ll be “talking about this movie while it plays in the background. Also I tricked at least one special guest to join (they aren’t in the movie).”

And while the audio sync may not work, if you’ve seen Thor: Ragnarok already, why not just throw it on with the audio on mute and listen along to Waititi’s live commentary? The guy’s a hoot, and it’ll be interesting to see if he drops any fascinating trivia or if he’ll be in full goofball mode just kind of messing around. Regardless, what the heck else are you doing?

