Is Neill playing an Asgardian actor or is he actually the real Sam Neill kidnapped and forced to act by Loki?

A highlight of Thor: Ragnarok? The scene that features Matt Damon playing Loki, Luke Hemsworth playing Thor and Sam Neill playing Odin in a play that depicts Loki as the savior of the realm. While the moment might just be a good laugh in the grand scheme of things, there is one burning question about the scene that’s mighty fun to discuss; are Damon, Hemsworth and Neill playing Asgardian actors or are they playing themselves being forced to perform by Loki?

During an interview for his new movie Rams, I had to get Neill’s take on the matter. And full disclosure here, he doesn’t have the answer to the question but his reaction to the concept felt well worth sharing. You can see it for yourself in the video clip at the top of this article which should be cued up to the appropriate moment. (The question pops up at 2:43, just in case.) After a quick laugh about the possibility, Neill admitted:

“I’m not really entirely nerdishly [into] the Marvel franchise. I was completely baffled by so many things. I went with friends who sort of knew a bit more than me. I was like, ’Do you know what planet we’re on at the moment? Is that Hopkins or was that Loki?’ And they were explaining it, they said, ‘You’re in the film! Why do we have to explain it to you?’ I said, ‘Because I’m a bit lost. I’m truly lost here.’ I shouldn’t really confess to that. I should really know what’s going on. [Laughs] It is a strange - it looks like Tony Hopkins, but it’s not!”

Image via Disney

While it doesn’t seem like there’s certainty on the matter, director Taika Waititi did say this to RadioTimes.com:

“If Loki was gonna write a play about his death, then he would want to get the most talented actors he could, the biggest stars of Asgardian theatre, to come and do this thing.”

So while the idea of Loki kidnapping the real Damon, Hemsworth and Neill and forcing them to act in his plays is quite amusing, it seems more likely that they’re actually playing “the biggest stars of Asgardian theater.”

If you’re looking for more from Neill, be sure to keep an eye out for our full conversation about his new movie Rams dropping on Collider on Friday!

Share Share Tweet Email

In Praise of the Real Heroes of 'Silence of the Lambs': The Bug Boys "You mean this is like a clue from a real murder case? Cool!"