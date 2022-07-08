Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.What could possibly be more iconic about the character of Thor at this point than his mighty hammer? We’re not just talking about Mjolnir, either. Avengers: Infinity War introduced audiences to a brand-new weapon for the God of Thunder: an axe-hammer called Stormbreaker. Stormbreaker replaced Mjolnir upon the hammer’s destruction in Thor: Ragnarok, and since Infinity War, it has been his weapon of choice. However, Thor: Love and Thunder once again gives this mighty Avenger a new weapon to wield, the lightning bolt (ahem, apologies, Thunder Bolt) of the famed Zeus (Russell Crowe). Though, a thunder bolt can hardly be considered as the same as the two hammers, especially in terms of the relationship Thor has with his prized weapons. Both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker have a rather special place in Thor’s heart, each symbolizing the important relationships and events in his life.

Of course, we have to start with the hammer that started it all, Mjolnir. This weapon has been with the God of Thunder through thick and thin (and about four and a half movies!), so it’s clearly near and dear. This is the hammer he grew up with, the hammer that made him find his worth on Earth to turn him into the hero we know today. At first, it was also simply a conduit of his powers; he was convinced that without Mjolnir, he couldn’t call upon the thunder he controls. Mjolnir is a connection to Thor as he is pre-Infinity War, still finding his footing as a hero and learning how to find power within his relationships instead of within his physical ability. In this sense, Mjolnir is almost like a best friend to Thor. It’s the one constant in a world that is constantly changing around him, and taking away many of the other things he cares about. Throughout Love and Thunder, Thor tries to talk to Mjolnir and will the hammer back to his side, almost as if he’s trying to bring back the connections to his past it represents, particularly his relationship with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).

Speaking of the good doctor, it’s important to also look at her relationship with Mjolnir. After all, Jane is a Thor now as well, having been called by the hammer to make her its new wielder after Thor asked it to always protect her. For Jane, Mjolnir is a source of hope. She’s been diagnosed with late stage cancer that’s highly resistant to treatment, but when she uses the hammer, she regains her vigor and health. She is able to keep fighting and living life to the fullest. However, Mjolnir also chips away at her ability to fight her illness every time she uses it. In this way, it also represents her denial of her condition, and her desperation to fulfill her last wishes.

For both of them, Mjolnir is a symbol of their relationship. This is why the hammer ends up being treated almost like a child of divorce at the beginning of Love and Thunder. It chose Jane because of Thor’s request, and doesn’t return to him when he asks it to. He gets frustrated with this, and this ultimately makes his relationship with Stormbreaker a bit rocky. This is where we see Stormbreaker and Mjolnir as sources of distress for Thor; they’re symbolic of his struggle between his past and present, and the need for him to confront his regrets to move forward. In the end, Thor is able to coexist with both hammers, with Mjolnir being treated more as pet or a treasure, something he loves and handles with care that ties him to the events that made him into a great hero, while Stormbreaker becomes like a child, carrying the future as it is wielded not by him, but by someone he cares so much about.

Of course, on its own, Stormbreaker has its own relationship with Thor. It’s tied to more current events, like the destruction of Asgard and the war against Thanos. Death, pain, and loss are practically woven into its design, and it's a heavy weight to carry. However, Stormbreaker also represents Thor’s inner strength. He no longer needs a weapon to call upon his power; Stormbreaker simply amplifies it, a reliable partner for Thor. However, it lacks much of the history Thor has with Mjolnir. Stormbreaker represents a new page for Thor, a future to reach for. On the lighter side, though, Stormbreaker is almost like a jealous child. It acts up each time it sees Thor hanging around Mjolnir, being petulant and refusing to cooperate with Thor’s requests. Thor is constantly reassuring the hammer that he’s proud of it and loves having it, but there’s always a lingering feeling of sadness. Stormbreaker isn’t a replacement for Mjolnir, but its very own weapon, and this is something Thor grows to understand and accept, eventually finding a place for Stormbreaker alongside Mjolnir. This is symbolic of Thor learning to make peace with his past, present, and future.

The way Thor interacts with his hammers is truly fascinating. They represent his journey from being an overconfident, egotistical god to a truly strong and empathetic hero; his struggle with the relationships and memories of the past; and his current motivations and goals. However, they’re also rather anthropomorphic; they have feelings, they act out and rebel when they feel slighted, they form attachments to their wielder, and they act as companions for Thor (and Jane), who sees them as friends or children. This makes a lot of sense; the character of Thor is so connected to the hammer and the idea of worthiness, of what it means to be truly good and kind inside, that it is essential for it to have a strong, almost human relationship with the person using it. Thor: Love and Thunder really leans into this relationship to show Thor’s development, and this was a smart move, because each Thor movie has built upon his connection with his hammer as a show of his ability to find power within himself and learn how to build himself up to be the kind of hero those close to him would be proud of.

