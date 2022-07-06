The modern version of the Thor movies is brimming with confidence. As the release of Thor: Love and Thunder approaches, anticipation grows ever greater for this entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, based on the positive reception of the last solo Thor outing, Thor: Ragnarok. Plus, the character of Thor managed to have scene-stealing supporting roles in each of the last two Avengers installments. The Marvel Cinematic Universe incarnation of the God of Thunder has become a successful and beloved creation, but this wasn’t always the case. There was a time when Thor was the most troubled solo Marvel Studios franchise, as reflected by how an unmade version of Thor: The Dark World was abandoned early in the film’s pre-production phase.

Thor: The Dark World, then known simply as Thor 2, was announced in the summer of 2011, with the project being given a July 26, 2013 release date. Planned to debut just 26 months after its predecessor, it was clear that Marvel Studios wanted to get a follow-up out as quickly as possible. This rapid turnaround time meant that the director of the first Thor, Kenneth Branagh, would not be available to helm this installment. With this Oscar-nominated filmmaker out the door, the hunt was on for a new director to take the reins of this big-budget enterprise. Originally, it appeared that Games of Thrones veteran Brian Kirk would be helming this sequel, but eventually, Patty Jenkins signed on to direct instead.

Though their works as filmmakers were drastically different, it’s easy to see very broad parallels between Jenkins and original Thor director Kenneth Branagh. Before signing on to helm Marvel Studios productions, nobody would have ever associated either human being with superhero fare. Branagh was known for his William Shakespeare adaptations, while Jenkins had directed the grim 2003 crime feature Monster. In both cases, it appeared that Marvel Studios wanted to hire somebody for a Thor movie that was unexpected and had experience with handling grounded human drama.

RELATED: 9 Important Facts to Remember Before 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

In December 2011, mere days before her role on the project would change forever, Jenkins spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how excited she was for this project and how she’d apparently been angling to do a bigger superhero movie for years now. She also noted that she’d passed on other directorial opportunities in the preceding years because of her desire to take care of her young son but felt she couldn’t pass up on the chance to work on this Thor sequel. Unfortunately, this passion wouldn’t be around to inform the follow-up forever, as Jenkins, just days after making these comments, would exit the production over creative differences.

At the time, Jenkins noted that she had experienced “a great time” working within the Marvel Studios machine. Additionally, she expressed hope to work with Marvel in the future while The Hollywood Reporter also noted that insiders within Marvel said that the outfit was eager to work with Jenkins again on a separate project. However, that would become downright impossible within a few short months, as, in April 2015, Jenkins would be hired by Warner Bros. to direct the DC Comics adaptation Wonder Woman. Rather than crafting a sequel to an already existing comic book movie franchise, Jenkins would now get to shepherd the first solo outing for one of the most iconic fictional heroes ever.

Image Via Paramount Pictures

After the departure of Jenkins, Marvel Studios began scouring the globe for a new director for Thor 2. The project’s November 2013 release date was fast approaching and, as if that weren’t enough, there was also rumored behind-the-scenes turmoil of Natalie Portman allegedly being frustrated that Jenkins was no longer involved in the feature. After having considered a Game of Thrones veteran like Brian Kirk as the first choice to helm this sequel, Marvel Studios once again turned to established Thrones filmmakers by zeroing in on Alan Taylor and Daniel Minahan as its top choices to take over the film. On Christmas Eve 2011, the company got a gift in the form of Alan Taylor stepping up to the plate as the director of what would become Thor: The Dark World.

While the world watched with bated breath who would get this assignment, comparatively little attention was being given to consideration of what kind of Thor sequel Jenkins had been trying to pull off. In June 2017, while promoting the release of Wonder Woman, Jenkins finally divulged some details to IndieWire on what she had been planning for Thor 2. While reaffirming that she enjoyed working with the folks at Marvel Studios, she had parted ways with them over their different creative visions, Jenkins had wanted to make a “Romeo-and-Juliet-esque space opera that hinged on the separation of Thor and Jane Foster,” a sharp contrast to the eventual plotline of The Dark World.

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Speaking to Vanity Fair on the topic in 2020, Jenkins also noted that part of the problem with Thor: The Dark World was that she felt that her inability to make a good movie out of the script Marvel Studios was committed to would’ve irreparably damaged her career. Feeling that her heart wasn’t in this project and that there weren’t any upsides to anything going wrong with it, Jenkins left behind The Dark World. However, even then, she did offer praise to Marvel Studios brass for allowing her to direct a solo Thor outing in the first place and was especially excited about how Taika Waititi had ended up being the perfect filmmaker to shepherd this character.

The struggles Patty Jenkins faced in realizing her vision for Thor: The Dark World don’t just reflect her own experiences. They also ended up being a harbinger for the problems Taylor would face in helming this blockbuster. The filmmaker has often been open about how his initial vision for The Dark World was largely erased in lengthy reshoots for the film, which included bringing the character of Loki back to life rather than giving him a permanent death. While he stuck around and got his name on the final product, the heavily influential Marvel Studios machinery that warded away Patty Jenkins clearly left an impact on Taylor as well.

In the end, all the studio executive meddling didn’t end up creating a lastingly impactful Marvel Cinematic Universe installment. Thor: The Dark World is widely considered one of the weakest entries in this ongoing series, though its divisive nature did open up the door for Marvel Studios to get risky and have Taika Waititi shake up the franchise with Thor: Ragnarok. Plus, Jenkins leaving this film did allow her to put her stamp on Wonder Woman. Though a journey fraught with frustrations, it does seem like Patty Jenkins not getting to make her Thor movie did end up having long-term positive consequences for many parties.

Check out more mighty stories about ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: