One of the most common criticisms about the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that the villains of each movie tend to be little to write home about. I'm inclined to believe it; apart from a few exceptions, like Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger or Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, most villains tend to be one note or don't leave as much of an impression as the hero. That being said, there's one MCU villain whose portrayal left me stewing for years. It wasn't because he was a "bad" bad guy, but because he was being portrayed by a favorite actor of mine, and the character he was portraying was a legitimate menace within Marvel Comics' canon... that the MCU royally messed up. That bad guy is Christopher Eccleston's Malekith the Accursed from Thor: The Dark World. But why exactly did Malekith end up being such a nothingburger of a villain?

'Thor: The Dark World' Paints Malekith as a Generic Doomsday Villain