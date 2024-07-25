The Big Picture Those About to Die delves into the gritty world of Roman gladiatorial combat, exploring the intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties.

The series features a diverse ensemble cast led by Anthony Hopkins, showcasing the brutal and exhilarating spectacle of ancient Rome.

Emmerich's fascination with the Roman Empire is evident in his dedication to creating an immersive and raw portrayal of the blood and sport that entertained the masses.

Last week saw the release of Roland Emmerich's suitably epic Roman Empire-based series, Those About to Die, debut on Peacock. The streamer has just unveiled a behind-the-scenes look at Those About to Die during their panel at San Diego Comic Con, preparing viewers for an immersive journey into the brutal and exhilarating world of ancient Rome. The series delves into the corrupt and spectacle-driven gladiatorial competitions, captivating audiences with its intense portrayal of the intersection between sports, politics, and dynasties. All ten episodes premiered on Peacock on Thursday, 18 July, just ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Emmerich's fascination with the Roman Empire was evident in his dedication to this project. He explained:

"I have always been fascinated by the history of the Roman Empire. So much still seems relevant for our society today—from the entanglement of politics and sports to the disciplines of the competitions, which haven’t changed much over the last 2000 years. The most electrifying spectacles for the masses still involve two men in an arena, beating each other up, and the chariots of today are called race cars whose drivers still crash and often pay with their lives."

When Emmerich's partners Gianni Nunnari and Harald Kloser introduced him to Daniel Mannix’s Those About to Die, he was immediately hooked. Emmerich's goal was to create a show that explored the untold aspects of Rome—the gritty business of entertaining the masses with blood and sport. He invited audiences to witness the raw and unfiltered spectacle of ancient Rome, saying, "Let the games begin."

What is 'Those About to Die' About?

The series introduced a diverse ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire, each entangled in the deadly games that captivated the populace. The show revealed the intricacies of the Roman arena, where blood and sport were the currencies of the day.

Leading the ensemble cast is two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins. Joining him are the likes of Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), Sara Martins (Death in Paradise), Tom Hughes (Victoria), Jojo Macari (The Irregulars), and Moe Hashim. The cast also includes Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Rupert Penry-Jones, Gabriella Pession, Dimitri Leonidas, Emilio Sakraya, David Wurawa, Pepe Barroso, Gonçalo Almeida, Eneko Sagardoy, and Romana Maggiora Vergano.

Those About to Die is streaming on Peacock now.

Those About To Die (2024) 3 10 Those About to Die is an epic drama series set in the brutal world of gladiatorial combat in ancient Rome. The series explores the intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties within the corrupt spectacle-driven society of the Roman Empire. It also follows a diverse cast of characters from various corners of the empire, all converging in the Colosseum where blood and sport reign supreme. Release Date July 18, 2024 Cast Anthony Hopkins , Tom Huges , Sara Martins , Jojo Macari , Gabriella Pession , Dmitri Leonidas , Moe Hashim , Iwan Rheon Main Genre Action Seasons 1

Watch on Peacock