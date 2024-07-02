The Big Picture Peacock's new series "Those About to Die" premieres with a big-screen event in Los Angeles on July 16, followed by streaming on Peacock from July 18.

Based on Daniel Mannix's 1958 book, the show is set in Ancient Rome and explores the violent world of gladiatorial games, led by Anthony Hopkins and Iwan Rheon.

The event will feature a Q&A with director Roland Emmerich, and stars Iwan Rheon and Gabriella Pession.

Let the games begin, Los Angeles. Join us in the Colosseum for the epic premiere of Peacock’s new series, Those About to Die. We’re teaming up with the streamer to welcome LA readers to the only time and place to step into the blood and sand with us and experience the spectacle and glory on the big screen. We’re thrilled to announce that following the first episode, director Roland Emmerich (Independence Day) and stars Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) and Gabriella Pession (The Red Door) will sit down with us for an exclusive Q&A moderated by our own Steve Weintraub.

Those About to Die is based on the 1958 book by author Daniel Mannix, who serves on the show as executive producer, and brings the nonfiction pages to life. Each of the 10 episodes is an hour-long journey into the monumental world of Ancient Rome, where Emmerich and creator and Academy Award-nominee Robert Rodat (Saving Private Ryan) take viewers straight into the action of the bloody games and the intrigue of the political underworld. The series isn’t just stunning fights but explores the passion, violence, and corruption of one of the largest empires in the world at the time.

Who’s In ‘Those About to Die’?

The power struggle between Rome’s elite and the city’s common people underlies the violent pageantry, and to depict these powerful players, Those About to Die enlisted a talented cast. The show is led by two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs) as the aging Emperor Vespasian, who will stop at nothing to protect his Rome, and Rheon as Tenax, who will scheme and plot to topple the system, blind to everyone caught in the crossfire. The cast also includes other notable stars, including Pession, Tom Hughes (Infinite), Sara Martins (Citadel), Jojo Macari (Morbius), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Vikings: Valhalla), Moe Hashim (Ted Lasso), and more.

‘Those About to Die’ Screening Details