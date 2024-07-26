The Big Picture Roland Emmerich hints at a potential Season 2 for Those About to Die, leaving fans to speculate on unanswered questions.

He also teases the possibility of a Godfather: Part Two style model, which could explore both past and present narratives.

Emmerich cited Game of Thrones as an inspiration that led him to create an epic gladiator series for TV.

Earlier in July, Peacock sent viewers back to the bloody sands of the Roman Colosseum with Season 1 of its new series Those About to Die helmed by Independence Day's Roland Emmerich. The show unfolds around the brutal gladiatorial competitions that entertained the masses while hiding a more complex world of politics and dirty dealings rarely explored. With a massive ensemble that includes Anthony Hopkins as Roman emperor Vespasian and Iwan Rheon as underworld crime lord Tenax, however, there's only so much ten episodes can cover as it tries to add layers to everyone viewers meet. Emmerich recently sat down with Perri Nemiroff in Collider's San Diego Comic-Con Media Suite to discuss the show and, more specifically, the possibility of continuing the drama for another season.

Those About to Die left several dangling threads open for a potential Season 2. The first season concludes with Domitian (Jojo Macari) installed as the new emperor with some help from Tenax and the legendary Flavian Amphitheater officially opened with a grand first round of games. The main players fans followed throughout the first ten episodes are now in new positions of power and will continue to process what that exactly means for them. Yet, nothing is ever secure in the world of Ancient Rome, and utilizing such corrupt means to take power may only leave a target on their backs. As Tenax, Domitian, and Cala (Sara Martins) navigate their new realities, Kwame (Moe Hashim) is set to continue fighting as a gladiator after winning his freedom and instead granting it to his sister.

Regarding whether the series would get that second season to build on those characters, Emmerich instead invoked The Godfather: Part Two, floating the idea of a follow-up that goes back before the events of Season 1 while still driving the characters forward. The events of the past would then catch up with those in the present, particularly Domitian after he takes the title of Emperor. "We have this idea to do a Godfather: [Part] Two model," he said:

"Meaning, Godfather 1 was this perfect movie, and they said, 'what should we do?' They went into the past so that you show how all this came to be that [Domitian] became emperor, and that gets his son in trouble because he's related to him. They go after him and he survives, and then, on the other hand, tell the story of all these characters--what happens further, and I don't want to give that away."

'Game of Thrones' Inspired Emmerich to Give 'Those About to Die' a Shot

Close

Emmerich and the team around him pulled from Daniel P. Mannix's book of the same name for Those About to Die. The blockbuster director was able to bring his love for Roman history to the table for half of the first season's episodes while Marco Kreuzpaintner helmed the other five. Although he was passionate about exploring the corrupt world of the ancient empire's bloodsport, he previously told Nemiroff at Collider's screening and Q&A that it was actually Game of Thrones that ultimately pushed him to take the plunge into the world of television. In his eyes, the fantasy proved such a sprawling epic with complex, interconnected narratives was possible on the small screen. A second season of the gladiator epic would bring him closer to replicating that success, heightening the drama as grudges form, people die, and scales tip.

All episodes of Those About to Die Season 1 are available to stream now exclusively on Peacock. Stay tuned here at Collider for more coverage from San Diego Comic-Con throughout the weekend.

Those About To Die (2024) 3 10 Those About to Die is an epic drama series set in the brutal world of gladiatorial combat in ancient Rome. The series explores the intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties within the corrupt spectacle-driven society of the Roman Empire. It also follows a diverse cast of characters from various corners of the empire, all converging in the Colosseum where blood and sport reign supreme. Release Date July 18, 2024 Cast Anthony Hopkins , Tom Huges , Sara Martins , Jojo Macari , Gabriella Pession , Dmitri Leonidas , Moe Hashim , Iwan Rheon Main Genre Action Seasons 1

