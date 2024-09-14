Roland Emmerich brought ancient Rome to life in Season 1 of Those About to Die by telling a chronological story. Events unfolded as several ambitious residents attempted to climb the tall social ladder, but Domitian (Jojo Macari) and Tenax (Iwan Rheon) succeeded somewhat. Season 1 took place in 79 AD, and for Season 2, if renewed, Emmerich told The Hollywood Reporter that they intended to go even further back by shaking up the format. “We hope to do a little bit what Godfather II did,” he said, referencing the dual timeline employed in telling Vito and Michael's stories. This corroborates what he told Collider about Season 2 plans. He teased the timeline shift to bring the story together, saying,

"We have this idea to do a Godfather Part II model. Meaning, Godfather 1 was this perfect movie, and they said, “What should we do?” They went into the past. You show how all this came to be, that Domitian became emperor, and that gets his son in trouble because he's related to him. They go after him and he survives. Then, on the other hand, tell the story of all these characters and what happens further. I don't want to give that away."

Emmerich hopes to explore The Year of Four Emperors, which takes place ten years before the events of Season 1. This way, they would explore a critical event that led to a power struggle among competing leaders, and Vespasian emerged as the victor. This watershed moment was the suicide of Emperor Nero, who Emmerich already had "dreams" of who could play the character. It would happen in tandem with the anticipated events of Season 2 following Domitian's rise to the highest political seat. Emmerich is eager to explore Domitian's rise and survival when the events that led Vespasian to power happened. At 18 years old, Domitian was also at risk, and that risk is still present.

Is There a Second Season of 'Those About to Die'?

The short answer is no. The season does not exist and is not in the works. The series is pending renewal from Peacock and Amazon, who handle U.S. and international markets, respectively. Viewership data has not been shared, but Nielsen rated the show number 6, with 399 million minutes viewed. While Nielsen numbers are a great indicator of how a show performs, they don't tell the whole story, since the company tracks data in a hundred or so countries. The series had a lot of social media buzz and was placed at number 1 by Parrot Analytics for all Peacock shows in the past year.

Emmerich directed five episodes of Season 1 and in the case of Season 2, he aims to take a step back and direct only a handful of episodes. Currently, he's pursuing a project with Anthony McCarten as the writer that would give birth to Lawrence in Arabia, inspired by the 1962 movie. Emmerich had been trying to make Those About to Die as early as when the first Gladiator movie was being made. Now he's made Season 1, and Season 2 will hopefully arrive much earlier than after Gladiator II than the first did.

