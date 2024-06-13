The Big Picture Premiering on July 18, Those About to Die delves into the brutal world of Roman gladiatorial sports, drawing parallels with modern-day entertainment.

Anthony Hopkins leads the ensemble cast in this 10-episode epic drama, exploring the dark underbelly of ancient Rome's entertainment business.

Roland Emmerich's fascination with Roman history drives the creation of the series, aiming to capture the enduring appeal of deadly competitions.

Roland Emmerich, known for his blockbuster hits like The Day After Tomorrow and Independence Day, and the Academy Award-nominated writer Robert Rodat, creator of Saving Private Ryan and The Patriot, have joined forces to create a a riveting new series, Those About to Die. Premiering exclusively on Peacock on July 18, 2024, this 10-episode epic drama plunges viewers into the brutal and complex world of ancient Rome’s gladiatorial competitions. Leading the ensemble cast is two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins, and he is joined by a cast including Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), Sara Martins (Death in Paradise), Tom Hughes (Victoria), Jojo Macari (The Irregulars), and Moe Hashim.

Based on Daniel P. Mannix’s nonfiction classic, Those About to Die explores the untold stories within the corrupt and bloody world of Roman gladiatorial sports. The series delves into the dark underbelly of the entertainment business in ancient Rome, drawing parallels with modern-day sports and politics.

Why Is Roland Emmerich Making 'Those About to Die'?

Emmerich's fascination with Roman history and its contemporary relevance is evident as he has sought to capture the enduring appeal of deadly competitions and the public's insatiable thirst for spectacle. Emmerich directs five of the ten episodes, with Marco Kreuzpaintner helming the remaining five, and Emmerich has spoken of his pride in the series and explained why it was so important to him to bring it to audiences.

I have always been fascinated by the history of the Roman Empire. So much still seems relevant for our society today - from the entanglement of politics and sports to the disciplines of the competitions, which haven’t changed much either over the last 2000 years. The most electrifying spectacles for the masses still involve two men in an arena, beating each other up, and the chariots of today are called race cars whose drivers still crash and often pay with their lives.When my partners Gianni Nunnari and Harald Kloser put Daniel Mannix’s Those About to Die on my reading list, I was immediately hooked. My goal was to create a show that explores a side of Rome never told before - the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most…blood and sport. Let the games begin.

Mark your calendars for July 18, 2024, as all ten episodes of Those About to Die drop on Peacock. This release is perfectly timed for viewers who are also gearing up for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which kick off just a week later on July 26. Every event of the Summer Games will stream live on Peacock, and should get viewers in the mood as those modern day amateur warriors follow in the footsteps of their historical counterparts.

The series premieres on Peacock on July 18. Check out the new images above and the trailer below.