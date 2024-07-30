The Big Picture The Peacock series Those About To Die dives deep into the history of Rome, blending politics, gladiatorial fights, and the Flavian dynasty.

The show creatively explores the reigns of Roman emperors Vespasian, Titus, and Domitian, adding fictional characters for drama and historical events.

Viewers can expect intense action, political intrigue, and a look into Roman society in this series that captures the essence of ancient Rome.

Based on Daniel P. Mannix’s 1958 book of the same name which inspired Gladiator's screenplay, Peacock’s Those About To Die is set against the backdrop of the legendary Roman Empire of the first century AD. Picking up from the last weeks of Roman emperor Vespasian’s (Anthony Hopkins) reign, the epic historical drama series, directed by Roland Emmerich and Marco Kreuzpaintner, captures the brewing tension in Rome during a period of transition. Along with the politics of the times, the Peacock series also explores the world of chariot races and gladiator fights that acted as distractions for the plebeians suffering from hunger and poverty. While the series takes significant creative liberties in terms of adding characters and mixing up events, it also borrows heavily from real history to set up the background for its bloody action and intense drama. The true story behind the Roman epic drama series only adds to the tensions captured in Those About To Die – a title derived from a Latin phrase that translates to “Hail, Emperor, those who are about to die salute you."

Those About To Die (2024) 3 10 Those About to Die is an epic drama series set in the brutal world of gladiatorial combat in ancient Rome. The series explores the intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties within the corrupt spectacle-driven society of the Roman Empire. It also follows a diverse cast of characters from various corners of the empire, all converging in the Colosseum where blood and sport reign supreme. Release Date July 18, 2024 Cast Anthony Hopkins , Tom Huges , Sara Martins , Jojo Macari , Gabriella Pession , Dmitri Leonidas , Moe Hashim , Iwan Rheon Main Genre Action Seasons 1

'Those About To Die' Explores the History of the Flavian Dynasty

Those About To Die’s Episode 1 takes the viewers directly to the 10th year of Emperor Vespasian’s reign, only briefly mentioning the events before Vespasian’s rise to power. Born Titus Flavius Vespasianus, Vespasian was born into an equestrian family. According to Kenneth Scott’s account of Vespasian, the emperor became renowned for his military exploits, especially during the Roman invasion of Britain in 43 AD and the subjugation of Judaea during the Jewish rebellion of 66 AD. Before Vespasian’s accession to the Roman throne in 69 AD, Romans had suffered quite a lot at the hands of the infamous emperor Nero, who set Rome on fire. Nero’s suicide in 68 AD resulted in great turmoil for Rome as civil wars and battles for succession ensued.

After defeating Galba, Otho, and Vitellius (who all became emperors in quick succession in the Year of the Four Emperors), Vespasian emerged as the victor, bringing stability to Rome for 10 years until his death and establishing the reign of the Flavian dynasty. As shown in the series, Vespasian had interesting tactics to appease the masses, such as using entertainment as a distraction. The Flavian dynasty launched a program to rebuild Rome and restore its past glory. While the Circus Maximus already served as a great destination for chariot races and gladiator battles, Vespasian ordered the construction of the Flavian amphitheater, now known as the Colosseum. The amphitheater was funded by the loot from Rome’s siege of Jerusalem – an event indirectly presented through an act set up by Domitian (Jojo Macari), one of Vespasian’s two sons, in Episode 5 of Those About To Die. In an interview with The Standard, the show’s historical advisor Justin Pollard suggests that Vespasian’s decision to build the Colosseum, in the same location where Nero intended to build a palace for himself, was a political one.

Did Domitian Really Kill Titus?

Those About To Die only briefly dwells on the reign of Vespasian, diving right into his death in Episode 2. According to Roman historian Suetonius' biography of Vespasian, the emperor indeed died standing and suggesting that he was becoming a god. Before dying, Vespasian chose his elder son, Titus Caesar Vespasianus (played by Tom Hughes in Those About To Die), an astute military commander who had served alongside his father. According to historical accounts, Titus was the first biological heir to become Roman emperor. Titus’ reign was marked by relative political peace, but as shown in Episode 6 “Blood Relation,” the famous eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD occurred during his reign. Per the previously cited History.com, nearly 20,000 people lived near the volcano, which continues to be the only active volcano in mainland Europe.

A fire and a plague also affected Rome during Titus’s reign. However, according to Suetonius’ accounts in “The Lives of Twelve Caesars,” Titus managed both tragedies pretty well, leaving the legacy of an efficient administrator before his untimely death due to fever just two years into his reign in 81 AD. Roman historians, such as Philostratus, have written about Domitian’s role in his brother’s death, but there hasn’t been any proof to solidify the claim. However, Those About To Die still chooses to suggest that Domitian sought the help of the betting tavern owner Tenax (played by Game of Thrones's Iwan Rheon) to kill Titus and claimed that Titus died of food poisoning in front of the Senate.

'Those About To Die' Season 2 May Focus on Domitian's Reign

The Peacock series focuses well on Titus’ contention with his brother Domitian, who was more of a politician than a soldier. Macari spoke with NBC Insider about how hated Domitian was during his time. Particularly, Domitian’s relations with the Senate were always tainted — a sentiment momentarily captured in the final moments of the season. The lack of any credible sources on Domitian’s 15-year reign, the longest since that of Tiberius, has made it all the more difficult to judge the character of the last Flavian emperor of Rome.

According to historians, Domitian displayed strong authoritarian tendencies, running the empire as a divine monarchy and openly trying to decrease the senate’s power. Domitian was also involved in building a lot of palaces and monuments, including the Villa of Domitian and the Stadium of Domitian. According to Suetonius’s accounts, Domitian, aged 44, was assassinated in 96 AD by court officials and the Imperial Roman Praetorian guards. A second season of Those About To Die may explore the complexities arising immediately after Domitian's ascent to Emperor.

Which Characters in 'Those About To Die' Are Inspired From History?

According to the show’s writer, Robert Rodat (via The Standard), only four characters in the show are directly inspired by real historical figures. These include the three Flavian emperors and the Jewish queen Berenice (played by Lara Wolf), who had quite an impact on her lover Titus' reign. The disdain for Jews among Romans is highlighted quite a bit in the show, forcing Titus to take a Roman queen despite his love for Berenice, a foreigner.

Although not a direct inspiration, the ace chariot racer Scorpus (Dimitri Leonidas) was a real chariot racing champion of ancient Rome. Much like what’s portrayed in the series, Scorpus was a celebrated and prized athlete. The other key characters, such as the ambitious Tenax, the Numidian trader Cala (Sara Martins), and the senator Marsus Servilius (Rupert Penry-Jones) and his wife Antonia Servilia (Gabriella Pession) are all original creations to add drama and complexity to the Rome captured in the show. Only covering events up to the accession of Domitian in 81 AD, Those About To Die has a lot of real history to explore if it were to return for another season with more political drama and gladiator action.

All episodes of Those About To Die are available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

