The Big Picture Those Who Kill, a European series, follows a lead detective who becomes bait to catch a serial killer, putting her in grave danger.

The series stars Lars Mikkelsen, known for his roles in The Witcher and Ahsoka.

Those Who Kill premieres on Topic on September 14.

One of the worst parts about a detective’s investigation into a serial killer’s actions is the need to identify a pattern and wait for mistakes. This essentially means that the criminal will get to make new victims, which is what pushes some detectives to do whatever they can to anticipate a psychopath’s every move. That’s what happens in Those Who Kill, a new series coming to Topic, and Collider is excited to share a new, exclusive trailer for it today. The streaming platform revealed to us when the episodes of the Danish series will premiere: September 14.

The trailer makes it clear that the European series isn’t afraid of putting its characters in danger – including lead detective Katrine (Laura Bach). She decides to become bait to the serial killer once her team discovers the criminal’s modus operandi. Needless to say, this puts the detective in grave danger, which means her team needs to work fast before she becomes a real victim and is buried alive.

The series also stars Lars Mikkelsen, who plays Katrine’s fellow detective Magnus Bisgaard. The actor is best known internationally for his role as Stregobor in the Netflix hit series The Witcher. He’s also starred in acclaimed movies such as Winter Brothers and Headhunter. Recently, Mikkelsen was also in the interrogation drama Face to Face and soon we’ll all see him as Grand Admiral Thrawn on the Star Wars series Ahsoka.

'Den Som Dræber' and 'Those Who Kill'

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because Those Who Kill was previously adapted for American television. Written by Glen Morgan (The X Files), the U.S. Those Who Kill starred Chloë Sevigny (Big Love), James D’arcy (Oppenheimer), James Morrison (24), Bruce Davison (Ozark) and Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian) in a similar story. In both versions, the lead team of detectives is shocked to put the pieces together and start suspecting that a member of one of their families might be involved with the crimes.

Topic is a streaming platform that has made a point of bringing quality European TV to American audiences. Over the last couple of years, the streamer has debuted titles that offered nuanced approaches to complex subjects. Some series that do that are the dark comedy Christian (about a guy who suddenly gets Jesus powers), Temple (about the ethics of the medical profession), and the real-life story about the IRA in The Spectacular.

