Disney+ is gearing up to offer a U.K. original series from the creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight. The new series which has a working title of A Thousand Blows will see Knight team up with another Peaky Blinders alum in Stephen Graham. If the period drama Knight is most famous for is anything to go by, A Thousand Blows will certainly make for an excellent watch.

A Thousand Blows is a period drama set in Victorian London in the 1880s. The 12-part series will delve into the dangerous realm of illegal boxing in the city and follow the journey of a pair of friends. Having just recently arrived from the sunny clime of Jamaica to the violence of London’s East End, Hezekiah and Alec soon find themselves sucked into a realm of violence as they’ve never seen. After being drawn into the thriving boxing fray Hezekiah meets The Forty Elephants and their leader Mary Carr. Carr heads the notorious all-female gang and with them, Hezekiah sharpens his skills. His rise will see him square up against Sugar Goodson portrayed by Graham. Goodson is a seasoned and dangerous fighter and his rivalry with Hezekiah is one that would go on to spill over and heat up beyond the ring.

Upon its release, the U.K original series will premiere on Disney+ globally, Star+ in Latin America and Hulu in the US. Per Deadline, Knight who will serve as lead writer on the series has spoken with excitement about being part of the series production. “I’m really thrilled to be working on this project with Stephen as well as the very talented production team and group of writers,” he said. “I always love to delve into untold history, and this is a story that really deserves to be told.” Knight’s team of writers will include Ameir Brown, Insook Chappell, Harlan Davies and Yasmin Joseph.

RELATED: 'Peaky Blinders' Creator Steven Knight Says Writing is Nearly Finished on Spinoff Movie

Graham is buoyed about bringing his character to life and telling his story. “To tell the story of these incredible characters during this period of time in London is a joy. Aside from having the privilege of bringing the role of Sugar Goodson to life,” the actor said. “I am also extremely proud that Matriarch is co-producing this show whilst helping to create opportunities for people in front of and behind the camera, instilling the ethos of providing training within production.”

The series which is based on real-life figures and stories will have a team of executive producers including Lee Mason, Hannah Walters, Damian Keogh, Kate Lewis, Tom Miller, Sam Myer, Graham and Knight who also creates the series. Tinge Krishnan will serve as director and executive producer as well.

A Thousand Blows does not have a release date yet.