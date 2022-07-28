After recently wrapping production, an exclusive from Deadline has announced members of the cast for the upcoming period drama, Three Birthdays, which is written and directed by Jane Weinstock, who previously helmed The Moment.

Josh Radnor, best known for his role as Ted Mosby in the Emmy Award-winning sitcom How I Met Your Mother, has been cast in the upcoming film. Joining Radnor are Annie Parisse (Friends from College) and Nuala Cleary (The Crowded Room), in her first feature length film debut. Alongside the announcement of the three actors who will lead the cast, Jasmine Batchelor, who stars in the NBC drama New Amsterdam, will also appear in Three Birthdays with Uly Schlesinger (Generation), and Gus Birney (Shining Vale). Guy Burnet, who is set to appear in the upcoming Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer​​​​​​​, will also star in the film with Annie McNamara​​​​​​​ (Severance​​​​​​​), and Dolly Wells, who starred in comedy series Doll & Em.

Written and directed by Weinstock, the film, which is set to be a period piece, will take place during the 1970s and focuses on college professor parents, played by Radnor and Parisse, and their rebellious 16-year-old, portrayed by Clearly, as they must reconcile personal and political struggles against the backdrop of the sexual revolution and the Vietnam War. With an interesting setup like that during an eventful decade, Three Birthdays could potentially explore the relationship between the characters and explore various themes such as generational differences and family.

​​​​​​​With the film taking place during a turbulent time in history, the upcoming indie drama could serve as a touching story with a set of talented actors and an established filmmaker at the center of the production who will bring the film to life. Andrea Miller, Chris Collins, and James Welling serve as producers for the upcoming film.

Alongside Three Birthdays, other upcoming projects for Radnor include the miniseries Fleishman Is in Trouble, which is set to release on Hulu, All Happy Families, a film directed by Haroula Rose, and Ramona at Midlife, directed by Brooke Berman. Cleary is set to appear in the upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries The Crowded Room alongside Tom Holland.

With the upcoming indie film only recently wrapping production, no release date for Three Birthdays has been set yet. Check out the official trailer for Weinstock's previous film The Moment, released in 2014, below: