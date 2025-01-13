Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother) is expressing himself in Collider’s exclusive first-look at the trailer for Three Birthdays. Transporting audiences back to the grooviest and most self-expressive decade of them all — the 1970s — filmmaker and co-writer, Jane Weinstock, uses her latest film as an avenue to explore one family’s attempt to embrace the counterculture with open arms and let their freak flags fly. Joining Radnor as his on-screen wife and daughter, respectively, are Annie Parisse (As the World Turns) and Nuala Cleary (The Crowded Room). Ahead of its January 24 opening at The Village East in New York City, Collider is thrilled to debut the film’s trailer, which invites audiences to explore complex family dynamics and the idea of revolution both at home and within the self.

As she approaches the end of her teenage years, freshly 17-year-old Bobbie (Cleary) is looking for a way to lose her virginity. She’s spent her life growing up under the relaxed supervision of her parents, Rob (Radnor) and Kate (Parisse), and is ready to rip the band-aid off and step into adulthood. The opening sequences of the trailer follow Bobbie’s quest for sexual freedom all the way to a motel where she does the deed for the first time. Meanwhile, viewers get a peek into her home life where her parents are carrying out an open relationship that allows each of them to find love outside their marriage. But, even with open hearts and minds, the family will soon discover that being at the center of any kind of revolution — even a sexual one — is tough work as they have their relationships pushed to the edge.

Who Is Behind ‘Three Birthdays’?

The film is the latest to come from Weinstock, who co-penned the screenplay alongside Nevin Schreiner. In the past, the filmmaker celebrated her feature-length directorial debut with the Marguerite Moreau (Wet Hot American Summer) led Easy and followed that one up with 2013’s psychological thriller, The Moment, which featured Alia Shawkat (The Old Man), Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight) and Martin Henderson (Virgin River). Pulling back the curtain on what goes on behind closed doors, Weinstock tends to focus on the lives we live when we think no one is watching. Filling out the ensemble cast of Three Birthdays is a lineup that includes Jasmine Batchelor (The Surrogate), Uly Schlesinger (Jerry & Marge Go Large) and Gus Birney (Shining Vale).

You can check out Collider’s exclusive first look at the trailer for Three Birthdays above and see it in select theaters on January 24 or on digital on February 18.