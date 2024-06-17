The Big Picture Film adaptation of 3-Body Problem novels officially confirmed with Zhang Yimou as director.

Yimou's attempt will be the first official film incarnation of Three-Body Problem.

Yimou is a prominent Chinese director known for works like "The Great Wall". No details yet on cast.

For 3-Body Problem fans itching for more content, you’re in luck — a feature adaptation of the 3-Body Problems novels is officially in the hands of long-time Chinese film director Zhang Yimou. According to Deadline, CEO of China’s Enlight Media Wang Changtian recently made the announcement at the Shanghai International Film Festival that not only was the film confirmed with Yimou attached as director, but that it is already well underway and indeed in the pre-production stage.

The Three-Body Problem books were a smashing success in China long before it became the latest sci-fi hit on Netflix. While previous attempts to adapt the novels to a feature have been made — including a film in 2016 that went unreleased due to apparent issues in post-production — Yimou's attempt will be the first time that Three-Body Problem will officially see a film incarnation. The recent Netflix show marked the third adaptation of the Three-Body Problem books into a streaming series, following the animated The Three-Body Problem in Minecraft and the 2023 Chinese live-action series Three-Body.

Yimou has become one of China's most prominent film directors over the years. He is perhaps best known in the West for his 2016 action fantasy The Great Wall starring Matt Damon, Pedro Pascal, and actress Jing Tian. So far, Yimou seems to be the only name directly attached to the Three-Body film adaptation. It is not yet known if any of the names from the popular Netflix version will be making a reappearance in the upcoming film, whether on the screen or behind the scenes. But with the series showrunner confirming a three-season run for the show, it seems that the Three-Body Problem universe won't be leaving the pop culture sphere any time soon.

What Is '3-Body Problem' About?

Close

Like the novels and many adaptations before it, the 2024 Netflix series presents a decades-spanning tale of scientists coming into contact with technologically advanced aliens. The show dabbles not just in the science fiction genre, but also slowly evolves into a detective story as its narrative unfolds. As an astrophysicist's choice in the 1960s affects characters across time, a detective is forced to solve the mystery behind why typical scientific experiments have suddenly become anything but normal -- and to see if there may be something bigger behind these puzzling glitches.

The show was created by Alexander Woo alongside David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, two Game of Thrones veterans who brought their expertise on slow-burning conflict and intrigue to 3-Body Problem's table. While a second and third season have again been confirmed, a solid release date for either installment has yet to be seen. But with a much-anticipated film adaptation on the way, it looks like the Three-Body Problem universe will only be expanding.