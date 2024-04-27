The Big Picture The journey of The Three-Body Problem from book to screen was more complex than expected.

A Chinese TV adaptation beat Netflix to the punch in bringing the epic saga to life, and a movie was made but never released.

A true crime tragedy involving the executive behind the movie adaptation rightfully overshadowed the film not releasing.

Netflix announced that it had acquired the rights to adapt Liu Cixin's Remembrance of Earth's Past sci-fi trilogy — better known by the name of its first book, The Three-Body Problem — back in 2020. Fans of the books, which tell the centuries-long saga of Earth's conflict with a technologically superior race of aliens, eagerly awaited the Netflix adaptation, titled 3 Body Problem, to be produced by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (Game of Thrones) along with Alexander Woo (The Terror). But before the series released in March, Netflix was beaten to the punch by a Chinese TV adaptation, produced by Tencent Media. This isn't surprising, as the books were first published in China in 2008, where they were hugely popular, and not translated into English until 2014. However, the journey of Liu's hard sci-fi epic from page to screen was even more complex than most realize. Before either series was produced, The Three-Body Problem was adapted into a feature film, which, for reasons we can only guess, has never been released.

'The Three-Body Problem' Began as a Blockbuster Book

In 2006 Liu Cixin first published The Three-Body Problem in serialized form in Science Fiction World, one of China’s most-read science fiction magazines, before releasing it as a novel two years later. The book became a cultural phenomenon in China, long before readers in the English-speaking world became aware of it. In 2014, a translation by American science fiction writer Ken Liu was published. In an interview with The Guardian, the book's British publisher acknowledges being shocked by how many Chinese students came to an early book-signing in the UK. "We only realized then how big he was in China. He’s like a rock star over there.”

Before the book's English-language release, Liu sold the rights to a director named Zhang Fanfan. Zhang Fanfan does not have many credits as a director. He appears to have only directed two films, both of them low-budget murder mysteries. That doesn't necessarily make him a terrible fit for The Three-Body Problem, which is known as both science fiction but also functions as a detective story, especially in the first book. (Three-Body, the 2022 Chinese TV adaptation, doesn't even reveal that the story revolves around an alien invasion until the fifth episode, focusing instead on the mystery aspects). In 2014, Zhang sold the rights to the books to Yoozoo Pictures, a new subsidiary of Yoozoo Network, a mobile game developer run by a Three-Body superfan named Lin Qi. As part of the terms of the deal, Zhang negotiated the rights to direct the eventual film, despite his lack of credits.

Zhang Fanfan's Adaptation Faced Trouble With Digital Effects

After Yoozoo announced that The Three-Body Problem would become a film, the book's profile only increased. It became the first Asian novel to win the Hugo Award, one of the most prestigious awards in sci-fi literature, and acquired a prominent fan in Barack Obama. The production cast well-known actors Feng Shaofeng and Zhang Jingchu as scientists Wang Miao and Ye Wenjie (the characters played Eiza González and Zine Tseng in the Netflix adaptation). Production began in February 2015, with a budget of 200 million yuan, and wrapped that August.

Before the movie even began, there were doubts, not only that its novice director could helm a big budget picture, but that the Chinese film industry had developed the infrastructure to do the effects work for a film of that size. But Yoozoo had the encouragement of Liu, who also served as creative consultant. "It seems very hard to produce a real high-cost science fiction movie in China," said Liu. "However, Yoozoo has made it possible. It is a good start for Chinese science fiction movies." The film also had what Yoozoo claimed to be the highest special effects budget in Chinese film history.

However, the film ran into repeated problems in post-production. There was a high level of executive turnover, as well as churn among the VFX team. The production missed its original 2016 release date, and announced via social media that it would outsource some of its VFX work to studios outside the country, such as the American VFX studio Pixomondo (The Boys, Avatar: The Last Airbender). The release continued to be postponed, and eventually, there were no new updates.

While there were conflicting reports as to why the film was shelved and no official explanation, most sources point to quality issues with the film's special effects. In 2019, with the film behind him, Liu said “It’s tough to make sci-fi films in China, because it doesn’t have the same industrial support as the U.S.” However, the defeat was short-lived. In 2019, an adaptation of another Liu work, The Wandering Earth, was completed in China, and it's currently holding the spot for the fifth-highest box office in China.

Yoozoo’s Efforts To Adapt ‘The Three Body Problem’ Were Overshadowed by a True Crime Tragedy

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Lin Qi continued his efforts to adapt The Three-Body Problem, licensing the rights to adapt the series in America to Netflix. However, though Lin is credited as a producer on what Netflix would call 3 Body Problem, he did not get to see the version through production. In 2020, Lin died suddenly at the age of 39. It would soon be revealed that he had been poisoned by an executive at Yoozoo, Xu Yao.

In March of this year, as the Netflix series was readying for its premiere, headlines also announced that Xu had been sentenced to death for the murder. Though Xu had been motivated by a demotion at work (and apparently an obsession with Breaking Bad's Walter White), he had at one point been the CEO of Three Body Universe, a Yoozoo Pictures subsidiary created to develop its rights to the Remembrance of Earth's Past universe across other media.

China has long been a consumer of blockbuster sci-fi, but until Liu's international success, most of that was imported work like Avatar and Interstellar. Now, second seasons of both 3 Body Problem and Three-Body are (hopefully) on the way, and we haven't even mentioned the animated adaptation from a fan-made work created inside the video game Minecraft. It seems that, like Westeros or Pandora, this will be a world that people want to revisit again and again.

