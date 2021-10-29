The Three-Body Problem, a new sci-fi series adaptation coming to Netflix, has announced its first additions to the cast. The new cast members include: Jovan Adepo (Watchmen, When They See Us), John Bradley (Game of Thrones, Moonfall), Tsai Chin (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Liam Cunningham (The Last Voyage of the Demeter, Game of Thrones), Eiza González (Baby Driver, I Care A Lot), Jess Hong (Inked, The Brokenwood Mysteries), Marlo Kelly (Dare Me), Alex Sharp (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Sea Shimooka (Pink Skies Ahead, Arrow), Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani (The Mauritanian, Inventing Anna, Succession), and Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange, Raya and the Last Dragon).

The story will be based on the award-winning Chinese book series by the same name written by Liu Cixin. The book follows the story of mankind’s first contact with aliens from a planet known as Trisolaris and the friction between the two groups that follows.

The series is set to cover all three books The Three-Body Problem, The Dark Forest, and Death’s End. The casting list has been long-awaited as the new show was initially announced way back in September 2020.

Along with the star-studded cast, the production team will also lend some big names to the series. Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will serve as co-creators as well as co-showrunners and executive producers. Alexander Woo (True Blood) also has a hand in production as co-creator and executive producer. Derek Tsang is signed on to be the director of this sure to be Netflix hit and will also add his talents in as co-executive producer.

Whether you’re a first time watcher of The Three-Body Problem or a long time reader, this Netflix show is bound to deliver a great, new sci-fi favorite.

