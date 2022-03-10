What if you woke up one morning to find out you couldn’t get any milk out of your kitchen faucet anymore? If you think this sounds strange, you need a good dose of Three Busy Debras, the Adult Swim live action series that has Sandy Honig, Alyssa Stonoha, and Mitra Jouhari starring as Debra, Debra, and Debra. The series chronicles the surreal everyday lives of the inhabitants of the suburban town of Lemoncurd, who do some absurd things you have to see to believe. And you’ll be seeing it very soon, since Season 2 is coming in late April.

The trailer for Season 2 of Three Busy Debras reveals the new year in Lemoncurd starts with a crisis: a milk drought makes the dairy-based drink reach an all-time low, and we all know what this means for breakfast and brunch. Also, the co-hosts of Curd TV show up to work wearing the same outfit and neither is willing to change. In other words, unprecedented crises everywhere. Will the chaos ever stop?

The first-look images also reveal that, as you would expect, the milk problem might evolve to stir up a revolution, with Debra, Debra, and (let’s not forget) Debra heading up to a balcony with weapons and dynamite to protect themselves and kill whoever they need to in order to go back to normalcy.

Three Busy Debras is known for its weird and wild combination of cartoonish storylines, deadpan dark humor, and a roster of overacting that evokes The Stepford Wives and satirizes sitcoms, which makes the series’ very existence in television a small miracle. In Season 1, we saw the Debras inadvertently kill a pool boy, join a cartwheel club, go on Debspringa (yes, that’s exactly what it sounds like) and find out what Lemoncurd’s law enforcement does when you’ve been a bad Debra.

The series is created and written by the trio of stars. Jouhari previously wrote for Netflix’s Big Mouth and TBS’s Miracle Workers. Honig and Stonoha are on their series writing debut, and both have guest-starred on Miracle Workers. The trio also executive produce Three Busy Debras alongside Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation) and Kim Lessing (Prime Video’s Harlem).

Cartoon Network premieres Season 2 of Three Busy Debras at midnight on April 24. The episodes will also debut weekly on HBO Max the day after they air on Adult Swim. Check out the trailer below:

