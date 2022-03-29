Adult Swim has officially announced that its outrageously unhinged live-action series, Three Busy Debras, will return for a second season on April 22. The second season will air on Adult Swim and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Three Busy Debras is like Adult Swim's answer to Heathers, following the surreal adventures of three way-too-perfect housewives named Debra. Three Busy Debras is created by, written by, and starring Sandy Honig, Alyssa Stonoha, and Mitra Jouhari.

The surrealistically hilarious trailer for season two doesn't contain what seems to be any actual footage from Three Busy Debras Season 2, but instead showcases the three Debras partaking in several unnerving acts. The trailer opens with a voice-over describing what it means to be a Debra, while the first Debra shown is spraying herself with milk from a perfume bottle. We start to cut back and forth between the three Debras as the voice-over continues, and it feels kind of like a perfume commercial featuring several models, but in a way only Adult Swim could make possible. The second Debra is laying on a couch and being fanned by a strange red hand that she starts to have an altercation of sorts with, while the third Debra lies on a bed and is revealed to be a horse.

As the trailer continues, Debra one angrily sprays her milk perfume on a spoonful of cereal, Debra two flips over on the couch while more hands start to fan her, and Debra three is given hay to eat after it is shown that she has a horse hoof for a foot. The trailer ends with the Debras sitting down and eating a meal that is revealed to be their own heads. This trailer guarantees that audiences are in for more surrealistic insanity that is as funny as it is unsettling.

Image via Adult Swim

The stars of Three Busy Debras first performed this material as a play, which was later adapted into a web series. In 2019, a year after Adult Swim ordered a pilot from Honig, Stonoha, and Jouhari, Three Busy Debras received a full series order. The first season of Three Busy Debras premiered back in March 2020 and earned a loyal fanbase. The show was renewed for a second season two months later on May 31. Since the new season premieres in less than a month, it should be safe to assume that some more promotional material, possibly showing some actual footage from the upcoming season, is on its way.

Check out the official trailer for Three Busy Debras Season 2 below:

