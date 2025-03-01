Winning one Oscar is already a big achievement, and winning more than one Oscar is pretty impressive. Even more impressive is winning two Oscars in back-to-back years, which is something only 16 people have done, including the likes of Spencer Tracy, Tom Hanks, and Katharine Hepburn. So what could be more impressive than that? Winning three Oscars in consecutive years, which is something that only one person has done, and that person was Emmanuel Lubezki. From 2014 to 2016, he was the undisputed king of Hollywood cinematographers, unloading three straight Sistine Chapel-level works that stand as the pinnacle of his staggering career.

'Gravity' Pioneered All-Digital Environments

Image via Warner Bros.

Lubezki's first Oscar was for Gravity, the Alfonso Cuáron-directed thrill ride that utilized cutting-edge photography methods to create an entirely digital environment to portray Sandra Bullock getting lost in space. Needing to accommodate Cuáron's penchant for shots that go on for minutes at a time, they opted to shoot the actors' real faces and occasionally exposed body parts and then replace everything else with CGI. By shooting the actors in an LED-covered light box that showed them what their space environment looked like, Lubezki was able to capture authentic facial performances that expressed spontaneous reactions to changing stimuli.

Rather than just turning the footage over to a second unit VFX team, Lubezki personally lit all the scenes himself, telling the team exactly where to move the sun to change the lighting in a way that was dramatically beneficial but still scientifically plausible. The film's immersive quality is immensely boosted by how the camera never moves in a way that isn't realistic, dipping and spinning and twisting around to effectively remain attached to Sandra Bullock's perspective. Gravity simply wouldn't be one of the best science fiction films ever made without Lubezki's groundbreaking work.

'Birdman' Reinvented the "One-Shot" Gimmick

Speaking of groundbreaking, the next year saw Lubezki winning for Birdman, the Best Picture-winning Alejandro G. Iñarritu-directed experimental dramedy that took the concept of the "one-shot" film to new heights. To nail the daunting task of turning the experience of Riggan Thompson (Michael Keaton) trying to salvage his career into one seamlessly evolving moment, Lubezki relied on switching between sweeping Steadicam shots for transitional movement and handheld digital cameras for the more intimate conversational moments. Due to the theater-like nature of the scenes, exhaustive long takes demanded that the actors perfectly nail all their lines and movements and not even so much as turn a corner too soon (something Emma Stone admitted to flubbing), Lubezki claimed they would sometimes have to shoot up to 20 takes. Keeping up with the actors required the physical endurance of an athlete, let alone making sure the natural lighting remains consistent and no off-screen shadows mess up a shot. When asked why it had to be shot this way, Lubezki argued that it "makes the inner world of Riggan even more palpable. You feel it. You're right with him through this" as his whole world collapses. One-shot films tend to feel overly calibrated and mechanical, or at worst completely unnecessary, but Birdman thrives off of the freeform jazz energy that the camerawork conjures, making every moment into an inspired burst of unkempt euphoria.

‘The Revenant’ Suffered for the Sake of Natural Light