Over the last few years, queer cinema has seen something of a boom. In 2017, we got Call Me by Your Name and God's Own Country, with Boy Erased, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, and Love, Simon following in 2018. More recent queer pictures such as Red, White & Royal Blue (which recently made further history by announcing a sequel) and My Policeman have attracted major stars and outstanding write-ups, bringing the genre closer to the mainstream. Among the ever-growing list of LGBTQ+ movies, there is one film that stands out not just for its star power, but for its joyous writing, rejection of stereotypes, and all-around beautiful storytelling.

Released in February 2022, Jared Frieder's Three Months is a unique and heartfelt movie. It follows Caleb (Troye Sivan), a young man living in Fort Lauderdale, Florida who finds out that he has been exposed to HIV, and that he will have to wait the titular three months to find out if he has contracted the virus. Along the way, Caleb experiences romance, confronts his past, and finds support from those most important to him. The movie is a standout in the genre as it avoids overdone clichés, takes a more modern and encouraging approach to dealing with HIV and STIs, and has a beautiful, important message at its core about the importance of families — both biological and chosen.

Three Months (2022) Caleb, a South Florida teen, loves his camera, his weed and his grandmother. On the eve of his high school graduation, everything changes when he's exposed to HIV. While he waits three months for his results, Caleb finds love in the most unlikely of places. Release Date February 23, 2022 Director Jared Frieder Cast Troye Sivan , Viveik Kalra , Brianne Tju , Ellen Burstyn , Louis Gossett Jr. , Judy Greer Amy Landecker , Javier Muñoz Runtime 104 Minutes Writers Jared Frieder

'Three Months' Finds Joy in the Most Difficult Times

Sivan captivated audiences with his supporting role in Boy Erased, and Three Months gave the actor the chance to break even more barriers. The start of the film finds Caleb working at a convenience store, cynical about his exposure to HIV. Caleb is filled with anxiety, which is not helped when Dr. Diaz (Javier Munoz) reveals that it will take three months to get the final results of his diagnosis. With such heavy subject matter, it would have been easy for the film to take a very dark route. But part of what makes the picture work so well is how it beautifully challenges the physical and mental stigmas that come with the diagnosis. While films such as Rent are important for highlighting what it was like living with the virus in the early days of the epidemic, Three Months focuses on the modern reality of living with HIV. To help deal with the mental implications of his exposure, Caleb joins a support group run by Dr. Diaz. There, he meets Estha (Viveik Kalra), another boy his age awaiting the results of his diagnosis, and a fun "opposites attract" romance springs up between them. Caleb is by far the more outgoing of the two and shares wit, sarcasm, and off-beat culture with Estha.

Estha, on the other hand, offers dry humor, and observations, and is an overall fantastic counterpoint for Caleb. Whether it's their slow-burn bonding, their carnival date, or the passion they eventually find, the two provide a real and charming romance, one that isn't common in many films dealing with such heavy subjects. Though Caleb's relationship with Estha allows him to connect with someone who understands his experience, the romance does not last. Estha tests negative sometime before Caleb gets his results, and then ghosts Caleb. When Caleb confronts him about it, Estha reveals he does not want to be in a relationship who might still test positive.

Estha and Caleb's Break-Up is an Example of the Dangers of Stigma

Caleb and Estha's break-up is more than just a sad parting of ways. It offers an insight into the very real stigma that surrounds HIV patients. Despite how far treatment for the virus has come, the Centers for Disease Control states moral judgment and "Socially isolating a member of a community because they are HIV positive" remain among the most negative effects that people living with HIV face. Having Estha reject Caleb before he has even received his results shows that this type of prejudice is not just existent, but thriving. While giving such a plot twist to Estha may make the character seem cold and heartless, it drives home the film's theme of stigma. Here's a character who was just dealing with the same potential prognosis himself; then the moment he's confirmed negative, he perpetuates the prejudice he was once subjected to. In its wisdom, Three Months holds a mirror up to how the world at large often treats people like Caleb in the most heartbreaking way possible. While it's a grim state of affairs, the breakdown in their relationship allows space for the film to explore its other main theme: the importance of family.

Troye Sivan's Caleb Finally Finds the Support He Needs From His Family

Caleb begins to unravel and feels utterly alone. He hasn't told his grandmother, Valerie (Academy Award winner, Ellen Burstyn), nor her boyfriend, Benny (Louis Gosset Jr.), whom Caleb doesn't care for. The only other person who knows about what Caleb is experiencing is his best friend, Dara (Brianne Tju), who he's been neglecting by spending all his time with Estha. Caleb decides to reach out to his mother, Edith (Amy Landecker). However, Edith rejects Caleb because of his sexuality and throws him out of her house when she finds out he might be HIV positive. While it's a heartbreaking scene, the sad end to his relationship with his mother helps Caleb to refocus on those in his life who genuinely care for them, whether they're his biological family or not.

After shunning nearly everyone in his loneliness, Benny discovers what Caleb's been hiding and reveals just how much he cares for his step-grandson. He forces Caleb to tell Valerie what he has had to deal with, who further surprises Caleb by giving her undying support and love to him. This grandmother/grandson relationship is not only heartwarming but a rarity in LGBTQ+ cinema. This not only helps the picture stand out among the canon but gives young queer viewers a refreshing, healthy look at familial ties other than relationships between children and parents, which we see a lot of in cinema.

Chosen Family Is Just as Important as Biological in 'Three Months'

Caleb makes amends with Dara and rebuilds his self-confidence as he makes it through the last few weeks before getting his results. Dara serves as a much-needed example of "chosen family." She remains loyal to Caleb even when he's a neglectful friend, but she doesn't suffer through his nonsensical behavior when he focuses his attention completely on Estha. Dara holding Caleb accountable before accepting his apology proves that their friendship is far more real and vital than Caleb's failed romance.

While his relationship with Estha was endearing, it was never meant to be, nor should it be something he grieves. His mother's rejection is understandably hard, but the truth is, he doesn't need her — he already has a wonderful and supportive family who cares for him. As the film comes to an end, Caleb's results are left ambiguous, and, while such an ending might seem frustrating in other films, it only serves to build upon the film's message. It's all too rare in queer films that a character finds happiness outside a relationship, but Three Months bravely challenges the stereotypes of queer films by having the real love story between Caleb and his friends and family, and even more so, between Caleb and himself.

