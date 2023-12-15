Alexandre Dumas' The Three Musketeers is a famous novel inspired by the real-life heroics of Count D'Artagnan. As D'Artagnan embarks on a journey to join the King's Musketeers (the famous royal brigade), he meets three of their most famous members - Athos, Porthos, and Aramis. This novel is one of the most famous French swashbucklers of all time, displaying heroism, fights for justice and freedom, and camaraderie.

With all that, how could Hollywood and many other global film industries not take it upon themselves to create their visual adaptations? Truly, The Three Musketeers is one of the most book-to-screen adapted novels of all time; out of those many adaptations, some have only taken inspiration from it, while others have adapted it directly, and literally. Here are some that fans of the story might (or already do) enjoy.

10 'The Three Musketeers' (2014)

Original Title "Samchongsa," a South Korean series adaptation

South Korean series are extremely popular nowadays, although this is nothing new. The world has progressed from watching K-Dramas on browsers and unknown sites to having access to hundreds of popular titles on streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney Plus. That's why it'd be tough not to include Samchongsa, or The Three Musketeers in the list.

This adaptation of the Dumas classic could bring the story closer to wider audiences, although it was put into the context of Korean history, right during the historical period known as Joseon. D'Artagnan is portrayed through Dal Hyang (Jung Yong-hwa), a young warrior who comes to the capital to try himself out for military testing.

There, he encounters the three warriors calling themselves The Musketeers, out of which one is the Crown Prince himself (played by Lee Jin-wook). At a time of turmoil, weak ruling by the Joseon King, and the turn of the dynasties, the story of the Three Musketeers fits in well. For fans of K-Drama, this series is a hit, but fans of the classic Dumas novel might not be fully impressed. Still, there have been worse book adaptations out there.

9 'The Three Musketeers' (2011)

Starring Orlando Bloom, Christoph Waltz, and Logan Lerman

A potentially forgotten hit, 2011's The Three Musketeers with Logan Lerman as D'Artagnan, is one of the most mainstream hits of the 2010s. However, this star-studded movie is tough to describe. Besides it being classified as an adaptation of the Dumas novel, the executive decision to add Leonardo da Vinci into the plot is an odd choice for any fan. Next to the plot and story freedoms taken, its downside could be what was really meant to be the upside - the cast.

The producers likely wanted numerous big names and flashy effects to attract wider audiences, ending up with several flat scenes and deliveries. Packing a movie with many famous actors could also cause a lack in character depth, but the result isn't so bad - viewers get to enjoy seeing some familiar faces in exceptional appearances. The upside of this adaptation is that it's, nevertheless, fun to watch. Matthew Macfadyen, Luke Evans, and the late Ray Stevenson play Athos, Aramis, and Porthos, while Christoph Waltz steps into Cardinal Richelieu's shoes for this one.

8 'The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan' (2023)

Original Title: "Les Trois Mousquetaires: D'Artagnan" with Vincent Cassel

The latest adaptation of The Three Musketeers comes from France under the name Les Trois Mousquetaires in two parts. Vincent Cassel plays Athos, while Eva Green steps into the role of Milady de Winter, one of the story's antagonists. The first part follows D'Artagnan (François Civil) who ends up in Paris, looking for revenge. As French society crumbles, he joins forces with Athos, Porthos, and Aramis, to defeat Cardinal Richelieu (Eric Ruf de la Comédie Française). But, as in the novel, D'Artagnan falls for the Queen's confidante Constance, adding more danger to his adventures.

The French adaptation feels bold and well-made, but can it pair with the likes of Hollywood blockbusters? Audiences don't seem to care, as Les Trois Mousquetaires: D'Artagnan was received much better than 2011's Hollywood version; in fact, the latest French adaptation may be a better fit for the story, as Alexandre Dumas was French, so it's like the story is returning home. Cassel gets his big moment of becoming an action hero, while the rest of the cast are so well-selected, that it's tough to find big flaws in the adaptation.

7 'The Three Musketeers' (1973)

Starring Oliver Reed, Michael York, and Raquel Welch

The Three Musketeers version that most viewers of today grew up on is surely the 1973 one starring Oliver Reed as Athos, Michael York as D'Artagnan, and Raquel Welch as Milady Winter. This feature film is nothing short of spectacular, standing the test of time in terms of action, romance, and heroism. This adaptation stands out because it's light-hearted, more than anything; that may not be the vibe Dumas wanted to portray in his novel, but swashbucklers were meant to entertain and portray the adventures of daring and bold heroes.

The action in the movie is swift and focused on sword fighting; the action scenes were filmed with such dedication that trivia claims Oliver Reed got stabbed in the throat during one scene. If fans of the novel and the swashbuckling genre need a movie to enjoy during the holidays, they can check out one of the most entertaining and star-studded portrayals of The Three Musketeers, this one from 1973. It's definitely one of the best 1970s comedies to check out.

6 'The Three Musketeers' (1966 - 1967)

A BBC series starring Brian Blessed

When the BBC screened ten episodes of a black and white series about the adventures of D'Artagnan and the three musketeers, they probably didn't know that the series would be a cult classic watched and adored even half a century later. Porthos is described with the words "Despite his gigantic stature, bravado, and fighting ability, Porthos is caring and kind," and this description seemed befitting of one of the most beloved British actors of the times - Brian Blessed.

Blessed's stature, voice, and comedic timing made this pretty accurate depiction of The Three Musketeers all the more entertaining and loved. Portraying Porthos may have been just one of the things Blessed is famous for, besides his incredible life lessons from BBC Radio, captivating novels, and various expeditions.

This adaptation of Dumas' novel is among the best British miniseries ever made; despite sometimes clumsy and underperforming action sequences, the story remains true to the original, providing the feeling that it was ahead of its time. Nuanced stories are often best told through a series, so this adaptation may have done what no movie could - giving its characters depth and motive.

5 'The Three Musketeers: Milady' (2023)

Original Title: "Les Trois Mousquetaires: Milady" with Eva Green

The sequel to Les Trois Mousqetaires: D'Artagnan is set to premiere on December 15th in the UK, but IMDb and critics' ratings have already flown in. The verdict? It's better and more enjoyable than the first part, although they're pretty evenly matched. Empire's Dan Jolin called the two movies "the year’s best non-Barbenheinmer double bill."

The same cast graces the screen as in D'Artagnan, with the focus still remaining on the young, essentially fourth musketeer. The name Milady promises more of the story's original antagonist, Milady de Winter, but this time, she and D'Artagnan join forces to save his beloved Constance. Eva Green returns to the role of a beautiful, deadly woman, conquering action scenes left and right; whether she's jumping off cliffs or sword fighting, the role seems to fit her perfectly.

Green makes a wonderful addition to all the action, making the second installment of Les Trois Mousquetaires one of the best silver screen adaptations. Wider audiences will likely agree with the critics on this one; fans of Eva Green will especially agree.

4 'The Three Musketeers' (1948)

Starring Gene Kelly, Dame Angela Lansbury, and Lana Turner

Fans of classic Hollywood and the beloved heartthrob Gene Kelly would love The Three Musketeers from 1948. It was filmed under MGM, and boasts a fantastic cast - besides Kelly as D'Artagnan, Lana Turner portrays Milady de Winter, Dame Angela Lansbury shines as Queen Anne, and the master of horror Vincent Price thrills as Richelieu, a role that seems made for him.

Though goofy at times, with unusual sword fighting scenes and actions, this adaptation makes two hours and five minutes of an incredibly good time. The classic Hollywood charm paired with an entertaining screenplay may not portray a completely faithful book-to-screen crossover, but that is negligible when the entire product is observed. Lana Turner is a great addition to the cast; the costumes and set design are fantastic; and the colors are perfectly used to benefit the film's quality and beauty.

If anyone needs a great classic Hollywood action comedy and enjoys history, 1948's The Three Musketeers is a fantastic choice.

3 'The Musketeers' (2014 - 2016)

A BBC series starring Peter Capaldi and Tom Burke

The Musketeers is another BBC endeavor people remember fondly. Though it's been nearly a decade since it aired, it counts as one of the best (loose) adaptations of the legendary classic, that is The Three Musketeers. Though it was not a career-propelling series, it made the likes of Luke Pasqualino, Tom Burke, and Santiago Cabrera well-known to wider audiences.

The Musketeers' events take place during the 17th century, like the novel itself, but the story feels modernized, with characters cracking jokes and puns, and timeless adventures and action happening for a good part of each episode. Fans of Doctor Who will love seeing Peter Capaldi in this 30-part series, where he settles in as the devious Richelieu.

The story follows some sort of main plot, though there are numerous adventures awaiting each musketeer, devoting an episode or two to each for some interesting and appealing character development. With a great 2/2 score in The Three Musketeers adaptations, this is something only the BBC can brag about. Whether one prefers the Brian Blessed version or this one, they're in for a great time.

2 'The Three Musketeers' (1921)

An iconic classic starring Douglas Fairbanks

An incredible feat of silent film, 1921's The Three Musketeers boasts a runtime of one hour and 59 minutes. For those not attracted to silent films, this choice may not count as one of the best, but from the story's point of view, truthfulness to the novel, and fantastic cast and acting, this adaptation counts among the most iconic silent movies ever made.

Douglas Fairbanks, a silent film icon, plays D'Artagnan, a young Gascon arriving in Paris to join the royal Musketeers. Famous classical music compositions provide a fantastic background to fabulously devised sets and costumes; the camera work and frames immerse folks into the ensemble, as there's rarely just one character on the screen. Even when there is, it's typically Fairbanks displaying his great acting chops.

Whatever one's attitude might be about silent films, The Three Musketeers, which is now 102 years old, is a wonderful cinematic feat that portrays the Alexandre Dumas story faithfully and charmingly. It's worth a watch for any cinephile or Dumas fan.

1 'The Three Musketeers' (1993)

Starring Kiefer Sutherland, Charlie Sheen, Oliver Platt, and Chris O’Donnell

For those who haven't grown up with 1973's The Three Musketeers, the 1993 adaptation feels like the first encounter with the novel's film adaptation. It may not be the best in terms of overall story faithfulness, but it is one of the best and most entertaining movies of the 1990s.

The case for 1993's The Three Musketeers as the best could be made from a casting point of view - as it's known, Porthos is the least serious of the three men, so Oliver Platt is the ideal choice. Athos, a serious and stern man with a broken heart, is adeptly portrayed by Kiefer Sutherland, bringing a mysterious allure. Aramis, the ladies' man, was befittingly played by Charlie Sheen (which may not have aged very gracefully), and the young, handsome, and hopeful D'Artagnan by the then heartthrob Chris O'Donnell.

Perfect musketeer casting aside, the action is filled with awesome blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments (some perfectly captured in a fan edit on YouTube), the cinematography and the costumes are a sight to behold, the dialogue is swift and amusing, and Tim Curry brings the best and most devious Cardinal Richelieu, without competition.

