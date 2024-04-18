The Big Picture Eva Green brings depth and complexity to Milady's character in The Three Musketeers: Milady.

The movie follows D'Artagnan and the Musketeers' mission to protect the French Queen from Cardinal Richelieu with Milady's schemes in the mix.

The film's storyline presents a new perspective on Milady, exploring her backstory and motivations, and adding layers to her portrayal.

Eva Green is scheming in the shadows in this exclusive sneak peek of The Three Musketeers: Milady, which opens tomorrow in theaters. She appears alongside François Civil as D'Artagnan, with Vincent Cassel taking on the part of Athos, Romain Duris as Aramis, and Pio Marmaï as Porthos. The cast is rounded out by Louis Garrel, who plays King Louis XIII, and Vicky Krieps, who takes on the role of Queen Anne of Austria in the movie. The movie is based on the legendary swashbuckling adventure novel by Alexandre Dumas. The movie has received critical acclaim after its release in Europe, and sits at 85% positive on Rotten Tomatoes, from 27 reviews on the site to date.

It follows the young D'Artagnan who moves to Paris to join the Musketeers of the Guard. He quickly becomes friends with three renowned musketeers: Athos, Porthos, and Aramis. The group embarks on several missions to protect the French Queen from the plots of Cardinal Richelieu. A major subplot involves Milady de Winter, a cunning spy for the Cardinal. Beautiful yet ruthless, Milady was once married to Athos, adding a personal twist to her encounters with the musketeers. She masterminds several schemes, including one to disgrace the Queen, and she repeatedly tries to eliminate D'Artagnan.

Eva Green Wanted to Do More with Milady

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Green spoke with Collider's Carly Lane at the back end of 2023 while on the promotional trail for both movies, going into detail on how the movie was made and revealing that Milady's expanded backstory was her priority when it came to deciding to take on the role in the film, having been of the belief that, in prior adaptations, Milady was a two-dimensional character and in need of some serious fleshing out.

"In the first part, she's very Milady, very driven by vengeance, a harsh exterior, a seductress, a chameleon, but then in the second part, you discover another side of her. I love the fact that the writers invented this backstory, and we understand why she became such a ruthless protagonist. There's some real depth to her, and you see the fragile woman, the wounds, and I thought that was something that we'd never seen in the other adaptations."

The Three Musketeers - Part II: Milady will open in theatres on April 19. You can check out Eva Green in our exclusive clip from the film in the player above.

Find Tickets Now