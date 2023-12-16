The Big Picture A new trailer for The Three Musketeers – Part II: Milady has been released, showing Eva Green as the cunning Milady De Winter.

Green previously revealed that the expanded backstory of her character was a key factor in her taking on the role.

The movie is a sequel to The Three Musketeers – Part I: D'Artagnan which follows the young D'Artagnan as he joins the Musketeers of the Guard, forming deep bonds of friendship with Athos, Aramis, and Porthos.

The first installment of The Three Musketeers has recently made its debut in cinemas across the United States in the shape of Part I: D'Artagnan. Meanwhile, the continuation of the saga, Part II: Milady, has already premiered in theaters throughout Europe this week. Accompanying the European release is a thrilling new trailer for the second chapter of the most recent cinematic interpretation of Alexandre Dumas's legendary tale.

The new trailer sees Eva Green lurking in the shadows in her role as the cunning Milady De Winter, before promising vengeance and retribution on those who have wronged her. She stars alongside François Civil, who plays D'Artagnan, Vincent Cassel as Athos, Romain Duris as Aramis, and Pio Marmaï in the role of Porthos. Additionally, Louis Garrel takes on the character of King Louis XIII, with Vicky Krieps playing Queen Anne of Austria in the film.

Green recently spoke with Collider's Carly Lane to promote both films, and revealed that Milady's expanded backstory was the key factor in her taking on the role in the film, after feeling Milady was something of a two-dimensional character in other film adaptations.

In the first part, she's very Milady, very driven by vengeance, a harsh exterior, a seductress, a chameleon, but then in the second part, you discover another side of her. I love the fact that the writers invented this backstory, and we understand why she became such a ruthless protagonist. There's some real depth to her, and you see the fragile woman, the wounds, and I thought that was something that we'd never seen in the other adaptations.

What is 'The Three Musketeers' About?

Dumas' most celebrated work, "The Three Musketeers," is an epic tale of adventure and camaraderie. It follows the young D'Artagnan, who leaves his home with aspirations of joining the Musketeers of the Guard in Paris. Although his initial efforts to join are unsuccessful, destiny intervenes, bringing him into the company of three renowned musketeers: Athos, Aramis, and Porthos. D'Artagnan quickly becomes an integral part of their group, forming deep bonds of friendship and brotherhood. Together, they navigate a world filled with extraordinary challenges and formidable foes. The story's widespread popularity has led to numerous film and television adaptations, cementing its status as a timeless classic.

The Three Musketeers - Part I: D'Artagnan is in theaters now. Part II: Milady will be released in 2024. Check out the trailer and synopsis below:

From the Louvre to Buckingham Palace, to the gutters of Paris to the siege of LaRochelle… In a kingdom divided by religious wars and under threat of British invasion, a handful of men and women will battle and tie their fate to that of France.

