Somewhere between Tony Shalhoub's Monk and the Coen Brothers' Fargo (1996) lies the new series streaming on Prime Video, Three Pines. Based on Louise Penny's bestselling novel, Fatal Grace, the stories take place in the small town outside of Montreal, Quebec. The series stars veteran of the silver screen, Alfred Molina (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Frida) as veteran sleuth, Inspector Armand Gamache. Blessed with the ability to see what others can't, Gamache has a knack for solving crimes that seem unsolvable. Molina's turn as the no-nonsense, poetry quoting inspector is wonderful, just like most of the British-American's roles in a career spanning more than four decades, but it isn't what makes the series memorable.

It is the salt of the earth inhabitants of the small village of Three Pines that make the show unique. From the gung ho young deputy, Agent Yvette Nichol (Sarah Booth), who isn't afraid to show her admiration for Gamache, to an oddball elderly woman named Ruth Zardo (Clare Coulter) who never parts with her pet duck, to a respected, but mysterious indigenous spiritual yoga center/art gallery owner Bea Mayer (Tantoo Cardinal), the eccentricities of the village locals juxtaposed against the laser-focused Gamache not only provide a little comic relief, but also provide much needed context to the sometimes macabre and melancholic subject matter surrounding four separate murders.

Establishing the Indigenous Roots of Three Pines

Image via Prime Video

Three Pines does an admirable job of creating a series of clever and intricate whodunit mysteries while also staying true to culture of the Indigenous people native to the area of Southern Quebec just a few miles north of New York state, just across the border Tracey Deer, a Mohawk filmmaker, was tabbed to direct two of the episodes while also serving as a consultant for the show that features a mix of transplants and people indigenous to the area. Cardinal's character is terrifically mercurial and one of several indigenous people that are represented on the show. Gamache's team of detectives also includes Isabelle Lacoste who is portrayed by Elle-Maija Tailfeather, a member of the Blood Tribe, Blackfoot Confedaracy of the Kainai Nation. Tantoo (Dances with Wolves, Legends of the Fall) has Cree and Metis heritage and is a member of the Order of Canada, "for her contributions to the growth of Aboriginal performing arts...and as a founding member of the Saskatchewan Native Theater Company. The show also has a thread that interweaves throughout the four two-episode tales that features the disappearance of a local Indigenous young woman named Blue Two-Rivers (Amber Lambe). She appears intermittently in Gamache's nightmares as his inability to gain traction on her disappearance haunts him throughout the show's eight episodes. Establishing the culture of the people and the land of Three Pines provides an authentic backdrop for the oddball characters and bizarre murder mysteries.

The Duck Lady

Image via Prime Video

There are a litany of oddball characters that call Three Pines home, but the most eccentric of them all is Canadian stage and screen actress Clare Coulter (When Night is Falling, American Gothic) and her turn as Ruth Zardo, better known as "the duck lady." With her frizzy gray hair jutting out from beneath a peach-hued bucket hat, she pals around town with her pet duck in tow, and isn't afraid to speak her mind to Inspector Gamache when it comes to possible suspects.

The quirky poet has an unusual relationship with her pet duck, going so far as to bathe with it. When her precious feathered friend squeezes out an egg, Ruth provides the egg with a safe incubation area inside of her own oven. She's surly and easily irritated, but her soft spot for her quacky sidekick has a certain sweetness to it, and shows that underneath her tough and hardened exterior lies a caring woman who may seem crazy, but in truth, is just tired of being let down by fellow humans. So her solution is to cut them out of the equation and isolate herself alongside her plucky, but loyal fowl of a friend.

The Wide-Eyed Young Deputy

Image via Prime Video

A little more comic relief in the otherwise moody and ominously toned murder mystery is the wide-eyed and eager to please young local deputy, Yvette Nichol. Desperate to make a good impression with her crime solving hero, Gamache, Nichol reminds very much of a character you might come across in the Coen Brothers classic film Fargo. She has a very familiar vibe about her that echoes the great Frances McDormand's turn in the 1996 film. Her enthusiasm is only exceeded by her relative naïveté and inexperience as she puts her best foot forward in an effort to assist Gamache and his team of detectives.

Although her inexperience may occasionally draw the ire of the Inspector, her bright outlook is a welcome sidebar to the very serious detectives she works alongside. Her puppy dog exuberance more than makes up for her lack of experience and missteps along the way. Booth, a Canadian actress who has starred in other hit shows like Star Trek: Discovery and Law & Order SVU, is a veteran of the small screen, but after collecting more than 25 TV and film credits over a decade-long career, she may have found a breakout role in Three Pines.

The Supporting Ensemble Lays the Foundation

Image via Prime Video

You may be tempted to tune into Three Pines for the strong hand of Alfred Molina as the lead, but you'd be remiss to overlook the exceptional cast of supporting players that add both depth and a fresh local flavor to what, at times, can seem like a formulaic whodunit. Their authenticity, eccentricities, and intrepidness both ground Three Pines and lift it above the tropish traps of the comparable murder mystery offerings both currently and over the years. At the very least, salty, veteran players like Cardinal's Mayer, Coulter's Zardo, and Young's Nichol provide a formidable and firm foundation from which Molina and his group of hardened detectives can find their footing in a series of mysteries that lead them into the darkest corners of the small French-Canadian town..