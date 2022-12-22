In December 2022, Prime Video saw the release of its murder mystery series Three Pines. Created by Emilia di Girolamo, with Sam Donovan and Tracey Deer directing, Louise Penny's original novel series has been brought to the small screen in an unforgettable fashion. The eight-episode whodunit is set against the backdrop of a fictional Canadian province; Three Pines is an eerily-ordinary, outwardly-idyllic village in Quebec's Eastern Townships whose residents harbor deep-rooted secrets. The unnerving enigma that is Season 1 follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache of the Sûreté du Quebec police force, as he intuitively investigates each of the four standalone whodunit murder cases, establishing time and again that nobody in Three Pines is ever as they seem.

A cohesive thread that runs throughout the series -- distinct from the novels -- is the unsolved case of a missing young Indigenous woman that Gamache continues to pursue, highlighting the marginalization of Indigenous communities by mainstream society, as the chief inspector comes up against personal demons of his own.

Fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of whether a second season is in the pipeline: a detail as yet unconfirmed by Amazon Prime Video. Seeing as the townsfolk in Three Pines are shrouded in as much mystery as the burning question of Season 2 renewal, we've decided this essential cast & character guide would suffice in keeping viewers in the loop... for now.

Alfred Molina as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache

The focal character in Three Pines -- and the main protagonist in the award-winning books -- Chief Inspector Armand Gamache displays staunch integrity early on in Episode 1, endearing himself to viewers indefinitely. During a street protest over the numerous unsolved disappearances of Indigenous citizens, Gamache intervenes when a policeman uses excessive force against a female protestor. In a characteristic act of compassion, he risks reproach and gives the bereaved family a ride home. It comes to the forefront that Blue Two Rivers has been missing for 13 months. The family is deeply angered that the case is being largely ignored by authorities. Armand's empathy for the family is a clear indicator that this is not a lead he'll be readily letting go of. Sharp investigative skills and a strong sense of justice lead Armand to shed light on CC's and Marc Fortier's murders.

Alfred Molina's extensive filmography includes Spider-Man: No Way Home, for which he received the Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role as the infamous villain Dr. Octopus; the role of Jim Bussey in the American drama film The Water Man; and FX's 2017 docudrama series Feud: Bette and Joan, where his portrayal of Robert Aldrich landed him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers as Isabelle Lacoste

Isabelle Lacoste is a decisive member of Ganache's police team, consistently proving to be an invaluable cog in the investigative wheel. One of her most compelling character features is her multi-layered backstory. During the ongoing probe into CC's homicide, Isabelle reveals to local cultural center manager Bea Mayer that she joined the police force as an Indigenous woman to make positive changes from the inside. When asked about her heritage Isabelle tells Bea she was adopted at a young age and isn't aware of who her "people" are.

The level-headed policewoman appears outwardly distressed when confronting the old St. Anthony's children's home, where Indigenous students were kept prisoner for years as if feeling the pain first-hand. Isabelle's character also gains a new dimension of vulnerability when she's the victim of a malicious child services report claiming she's an unfit parent who leaves her children alone unsupervised. Despite being a seasoned law enforcer, she's beside herself with anguish when the authorities question her over the personal allegations, declaring "You can't take them (my children) away from me."

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers has won various filmmaking awards for acting and producing, including a Canadian Screen Award for Best Director, alongside co-director Kathleen Hepburn, for their work on The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open. She's also starred in the 2021 dystopian science-fiction film Night Raiders and Jeff Barnaby's zombie horror Blood Quantum.

Rossif Sutherland as Jean-Guy Beauvoir

Jean-Guy, whilst a solid member of the policing team, remains firmly under Ganache's wing as they investigate the Three Pines murders. Expressing his immediate disdain for quirky and over-zealous rookie cop Agent Nichol, his inexperienced counterpart is likely reminiscent of his own lack of refinement as a trainee in the not-so-distant past. Jean-Guy is discouraged by his superior from being too judgmental, as he himself was once the Chief Inspector's "pet project." His conscientiousness and commitment add undeniable value to the operation in Episode 3, when he worked around the clock at the "office" to find a pivotal lead in Marc's murder case.

Vancouver-born actor Rossif Sutherland has appeared in various productions including the psychological thriller Edge of Winter, the 2021 comedy Middle Man, and TV shows such as The Handmaid's Tale and Reign.

Tantoo Cardinal as Bea Mayer

Bea Mayer is a prominent figure in the small Three Pines community. With a somewhat philosophical demeanor, the gallery owner initially comes across as one of the least likely suspects in Marc's death. The plot thickens however when Bea admits to the chief inspector that she's a survivor of St. Andrew's, having endured years of deep-rooted personal trauma as a result of the abuse. In Episode 4, multiple children's remains are unearthed at the old site, including the bones of Bea's brother. Expressing her profound guilt over her sibling's death, she recounts the horrific night she heard St. Andrew's "caretaker" -- Marc's father -- callously murder the young boy. Gamache tactfully prods her seemingly-direct motive for killing Marc, but Bea's name is soon cleared from the suspect list in the face of undeniable evidence that Marc's killer was much closer to home.

Viewers will recognize Tantoo Cardinal from a number of previous projects such as the 2017 movie Wind River and the Canadian war drama Red Snow. In terms of the small screen, Bea is best known for her recurring roles in the crime drama Stumptown and miniseries Godless, as well as her role as Wilma Stoney in Blackstone.

The final two episodes of Three Pines will release on Prime Video on December 23rd.