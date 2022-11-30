It’s the return of small-town crime mysteries! Three Pines is an upcoming series following the kind-hearted and gentle Chief Inspector Gamache as he investigates the ruthless murders happening in the idyllic village of Three Pines.

Based on the best-selling book series penned by Louise Penny, which was originally titled the Chief Inspector Armand Gamache series, the novels have gained positive recognition in the literary world. Penny’s first book in the series, Still Life, earned her the New Blood Dagger Award and the Dilys Award.

With lead director Sam Donovan and producer John Griffin, the series stars Alfred Molina as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache. Over the years, Molina has received widespread acclaim for his roles in Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and most importantly, in Spider-Man 2 as Doc Ock. Also joining the cast are Rossif Sutherland, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Tantoo Cardinal, Clare Coulter, Sarah Booth, Anna Tierney, and Roberta Battaglia.

Here’s where you can catch Three Pines.

Related:What's New on Amazon Prime Video in December 2022

Image via Prime Video

Is Three Pines Streaming Online?

Absolutely! You can catch Three Pines directly on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video

When Can You Watch Three Pines?

Fans of the show can tune in to Three Pines on December 2, 2022.

Can You Stream Three Pines Without Amazon Prime Video?

Image via Prime Video

Unfortunately, that wouldn’t be possible. Three Pines is only available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. If you don’t have Amazon Prime yet, you can choose one of its two plans: $14.99/month or $139/year. However, the membership for Prime Video alone is $8.99/month.

How Many Episodes Are in Three Pines?

Three Pines will have a total of eight episodes, each of them running for approximately an hour. Two new episodes will be released weekly starting from the show's initial premiere date. The finale will is set to premiere on December 22, 2022.

Is There a Trailer for Three Pines?

The trailer for Three Pines was released by Prime Video on November 1, 2022. The clip offers us into the charming, sleepy little town of Three Pines. But behind the town’s lackluster appearance is a chain of sinister events haunting its residents.

Murders and mysteries are popping up at almost every corner of Three Pines, and it’s up to the gentle Chief Inspector Armand Gamache to get to the bottom of things. While most of the local townsfolk are grateful for his assistance, others are less than pleased by his presence.

What is Three Pines About?

Below is the official synopsis for Three Pines:

“Following Chief Inspector Armand Gamache as he investigates cases beneath the idyllic surface of the Quebec village, Three Pines, finding long-buried secrets and facing a few ghosts of his own.”

Who Is Chief Inspector Armand Gamache?

Image via Prime Video

Both the book and the upcoming Three Pines series center around Chief Inspector Armand Gamache of Sûreté du Québec, the province’s police force. Gamache investigates a different murder in each book, which typically takes place in the community of Three Pines. Gamache, a native French speaker, tends to speak English with a British accent. From the way he speaks to how he interacts with the town residents, some might say that Chief Inspector Armand Gamache is a softer and gentler alternative to your typical aggressive crime detective.

Armand Gamache has what you may consider old-fashioned beliefs. He has faith that the light will drive the darkness away, virtue exists even in the most hopeless situations and that kindness is stronger than cruelty - for "evil had its limits". In the book series, every time a new investigator joins his squad, Gamache emphasizes the "four sayings that can lead to wisdom": "I was wrong. I'm sorry. I don't know. I need help".

Related:Spike Lee to Direct & Produce ROTC Drama Series for Amazon

What Was Production Like for Three Pines?

The Still Life novel series by Louise Penny, which starred Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, was optioned by Left Bank Pictures on May 21, 2020. Amazon Prime Video soon stepped in during its final negotiation to create a television adaptation of the series. Sam Donovan was named the lead director, while Emilia di Girolamo joined the project as head writer.

There were no further updates on the series until Molina’s announcement that he had been cast in the title role of Gamache on September 2, 2021. Principal photography for Three Pines was finished between August and December 2021. The filming process was set in Montreal and rural Quebec, more notably in the Eastern Townships, where the novels' setting and original author Penny's residence are located, and was conducted over five-week periods.

More Mysteries You Can Watch Now on Amazon Prime

Image via Prime Video

Outer Range: Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots star in the American science fiction neo-Western television series Outer Range, which was developed by Brian Watkins. Wyoming rancher Royal Abbott (Brolin), who is struggling for his property and family, finds a strange black vacuum in the meadow when Autumn (Poots), a vagrant with ties to Abbott's ranch, shows up there. The Abbott family is already struggling to deal with the loss of their daughter-in-law Rebecca (Kristen Connolly), but the Tillersons, a rival family, are pushing them even further over the edge. The program debuted on April 15, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. The show was renewed for a second season in October 2022, with Charles Murray succeeding Watkins as showrunner.

Watch on Prime Video

The Terminal List: From Jurassic World Dominion to Thor: Love and Thunder, now comes Chris Pratt in The Terminal List. The American action thriller follows Pratt's character, Lt. Commander James Reece, as he returns from a failed covert mission where his entire platoon of Navy SEALs was ambushed. Pratt returns to his family while still troubled by his previous mission and struggling with guilt. However, Reece realizes that the evil forces are just getting started with him, and he must take whatever action is necessary to protect his life and the lives of those who matter to him.

Watch on Prime Video

Reacher: Developed by Nick Santora for Amazon Prime Video, Reacher is a US action/crime series featuring Alan Ritchson playing the titular role in the series, which is based on the Jack Reacher series of novels by Lee Child. Reacher is a nomad and former military policeman who faces off against deadly criminals while on the road. But all of a sudden, he's caught up in a deadly scheme involving crooked cops, dubious businesses, and cunning politicians when he is mistakenly accused of a murder he did not commit. With his intelligence and wits, Reacher gets to the bottom of things in Margrave, Georgia.

Watch on Prime Video