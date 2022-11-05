Audiences of every age level sure do love a good mystery. The idea of following likable characters in solving a mystery gives the illusion that the audience members are putting the pieces together alongside them, and that's a narrative device that can easily be translated into a variety of mediums, be it video games, films, or shows. In recent years, the genre has seen something of a revival in the entertainment world. There's been at least a good baker's dozen of films and shows based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's legendary Sherlock Holmes novels, director and actor Kenneth Branagh recently revived Belgian detective Hercule Poirot for Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Death on the Nile (2022), and of course, there are filmmaker Rian Johnson's wholly original and decently comedic adventures of Benoit Blanc in Knives Out (2019) and its upcoming sequel, Glass Onion (2022).

Come this December, another well-known detective will be getting the live-action treatment, this time with Chief Inspector Armand Gamache in Three Pines (2022). Gamache originates from the novels of Louise Penny, all of which take place in the show's titular town of Three Pines, where the Canadian detective has been solving cases since 2005 in seventeen books, with an eighteenth novel set to hit shelves everywhere by the end of the month on November 29th, 2022.

That release date lines up perfectly with the release of the show, so to be completely prepared for Gamache's live debut on television screens everywhere, here is everything you need to know about Three Pines before it premieres later this year.

Watch the Trailer for Three Pines

The trailer for Three Pines expectedly shows Chief Inspector Gamache in the flesh, played by none other than Emmy Award Nominee Alfred Molina. The trailer shows a sizzle of footage that showcases Gamache's introduction to the isolated town of Three Pines, where he quickly meets the colorful and quirky inhabitants of the town, such as an elderly woman who affectionately cradles her pet duck. Gamache quickly realizes that Three Pines is far from the average Quebec town, as the number of homicides that the town seems to exhibit is far higher than the average. Thankfully, Gamache is not only an absolute master in his field but his soft-handed and compassionate approach to solving crimes is second to none, with the delivery of powerful, thought-provoking lines such as "Grief feels like fear, but it's not. It's love with no place to go".

Will Three Pines be Released on Cable or on Streaming?

Three Pines will be making its streaming home exclusively on Amazon Prime, which feels appropriate given Amazon Prime has become the poster child for long-running book adaptations. Notably, these names include Tom Clancy's Jack Reacher (2018-2022), Reacher (2022), and Bosch: Legacy (2022), so the streaming service is quite an excellent one-stop shop for fans of thriller/mystery novels and what to see them brought to life on screen.

When Will Three Pines be Releasing?

Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to visit the town of Twin Pines starting on Friday, September 2nd, 2022. Amazon has been experimenting with how they release their content as of late, and Three Pines is no exception. Not only will two episodes be released on its premiere date of December 2nd, but two episodes will be released every following Wednesday, with the season's eight-episode run officially concluding before the end of the month on December 23rd, 2022.

What is the Plot of Three Pines?

The official plot synopsis for the first season of Three Pines reads as follows:

Following Chief Inspector Armand Gamache as he investigates cases beneath the idyllic surface of the Quebec village, Three Pines, finding long-buried secrets and facing a few ghosts of his own.

Not a particularly in-depth summary of the show, and we're also not entirely sure which stories from the novels are going to be adapted (though being a serialized show, it's likely we'll see several narratives from the books make appearances as opposed to just one). The trailer doesn't give too many specifics as to who got murdered and why, which is honestly a good thing for those who understandably want to go into a murder mystery story with as little info as possible, but not for those who are just dying to find out all the details. The latter group of viewers will just have to solve the mystery along with Gamache himself when the show premieres next month.

Who is Making Three Pines?

In addition to starring in the film, Alfred Molina will also be executive producing the series, which has become quite common for stars of the shows as this was the case with Bryan Cranston for Breaking Bad (2008-2013) as well as Ewan McGregor for Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022). Also producing is Andy Harries, who's recently become best known for producing the award-winning The Crown (2016-2022) as well as Emilia di Girolamo (The Tunnel), who will also be writing the series along with Jamie Crichton (The Last Kingdom) and Catherine Tregenna (Torchwood). The director's chairs will be filled by Samuel Donovan (The Crown), Tracey Deer (Mohawk Girls), and Daniel Grou (Vikings).

Also joining the series in other department head positions are composer duo Toydrum (Slow Horses), cinematographer Ronald Plante (Street Legal), editors Peter Christellis (Industry) and Xavier Russell (Killing Eve), production designer Martine Kazemirchuk (The Moodys), and costume designer Claire Nadon (Future Man).

Who is Starring in Three Pines?

Alfred Molina will take on the lead role of Chief Inspector Gamache in Three Pines, adding to his already astoundingly impressive resume. Though he's perhaps best known for playing villainous characters, from bringing genuine complexity and humanity to villains like Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) to the memorably terrifying Rahad Jackson in Boogie Nights (1997), Molina still plays the occasional kind-hearted protagonist, such as in the gripping LGBTQ+ drama Love is Strange (2014).

Joining Molina in the supporting cast are Rossif Sutherland (Paris Paris), Marie-Josée Bélanger (Parents sous observation), Ali Hand (See), Max Laferriere (Le 422), Patricia Summersett (Mother!), and Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open).

Will Three Pines Get a Second Season?

No second season has been ordered at this time, but given that there is no shortage of source material with eighteen books to draw inspiration from, a second season seems likely as long as the show meets the rating expectations of Amazon.