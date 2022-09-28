George Miller's fantasy romance drama Three Thousand Years of Longing will receive a 4K UHD release in addition to a Blu-ray and DVD release. The release stars Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, who were excited to be in a movie that is a story about, well, storytelling.

The two actors, who many recognize from their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Swinton as the powerful sorcerer The Ancient One and Elba as Heimdall, Gatekeeper of Asgard), play roles that are very separate from their MCU counterparts. Both The Ancient One and Heimdall are all-knowing beings, whereas their characters in Three Thousand Years of Longing can be considered just two people--one person and a Djinn, that is--continually learning about the new situation they find themselves in.

Swinton, in an AP News interview in August, said she has never made a movie "quite like this," which was interesting to Swinton, considering that the film is about one of her favorite things: "inarticulacy, or rather the effort that we go to communicate with one another." Elba, in the same interview, said he always loved listening to his dad telling stories, and how he always loved acting because "suddenly, I could tell you the best story in the world, because I was making you believe I could." He loved the challenge of "playing a man who was not allowed to act his socks off but had to tell these honest, engaging stories."

Image Via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Three Thousand Years of Longing stars Swinton, who plays narratolgist Dr. Alithea Binnie, and Elba, who plays a supernatural being known as a Djinn. While in Istanbul for a conference, Dr. Binnie encounters the Djinn, who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom, as long as each wish is what she truly desires. Binnie isn't convinced the Djinn is even real, as she is a scholar, a person of reason, and she has heard the stories of what happens when wishes go wrong. The Djinn, in an attempt to convince her that he is real, tells her the tale of how he was trapped in the bottle. Once Binnie hears the tales, she makes a wish that sets them both on a rather surprising path. Three Thousand Years of Longing is directed by Miller, and written by Miller and Augusta Gore, with the script and story based on A.S. Byatt's novella The Djinn in the Nightingale's Eye. Producers for the film include Miller and Doug Mitchell, executive producers include Dean Hood, Craig McMahon, and Kevin Sun, and Rachael Gill is credited as the associate producer.

The 4K UHD release, featured with HDR, will be available for purchase on November 15 for $34.99, with the Blu-ray and DVD release coming out on the same date, costing $34.98 and $29.98, respectively.