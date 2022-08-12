While the summer blockbuster season may be coming to a close, August has presented itself as a great month for smaller scale releases. One of the more interesting films releasing this month is the George Miller directed fantasy drama Three Thousand Years of Longing, based on A.S. Byatt short story The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye, starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. We’re just a couple of weeks away from its theatrical debut and MGM just released a new clip highlighting Elba and Swinton’s headbutting chemistry.

The clip “Wish We Never Met” sees Elba’s Djinn and Swinton’s Dr Alithea Binnie clashing over the idea of the latter’s ability to think of three wishes. The Djinn needs Alithea to make the three wishes so that he can be set free, but Alithea is content with her life can’t accept the idea. However, after a few more moments of bickering, Alithea accidentally wishes that the two had never met. That appears to be a big mistake and the clip ends with the Djinn’s container broken.

Three Thousand Years of Longing has a lot of things going for it. Besides the classic set up of seeing what someone would do with the power of “three wishes”, the film seems to blend together a uniquely vibrant and adventurous tone with an emotionally weighty story about discovering what we personally desire/our self-worth. The story of a Djinn getting stuck with an academic while at a work conference is sure to provide a lot of humor to the overall fantastical experience as well.

On top of that, Miller co-wrote and directed this film. This legendary filmmaker is a master at blending different tones and themes seamlessly together in his vast four decade filmography. With a wide array of films that range from the Mad Max franchise to the modern animated classic Happy Feet, Miller knows exactly what a specific story or character needs to thematically succeed. It’s going to be exciting to see what Miller, along with Elba and Swinton, bring to this film because of that. From the previously released trailer alone, it already looks like a visually stunning trip. Three Thousand Years of Longing made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Until Three Thousand Years of Longing starts its magical theatrical run on August 26, you can watch its new clip down below.