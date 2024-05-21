The Big Picture George Miller's film Three Thousand Years of Longing is a departure from his mainstream success with Mad Max, focusing on a niche passion project.

The film is a romantic epic featuring a Djinn recounting historical events, highlighting the power of storytelling and the evolution of wisdom over time.

Three Thousand Years of Longing showcases the sincere performances of Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, delivering intimate chemistry and profound dialogue.

George Miller will likely be associated with the creation of the Mad Max franchise for the rest of his career, as the saga changed post-apocalyptic science fiction cinema forever. What’s more surprising is that Miller’s work outside of his most famous franchise couldn’t be more idiosyncratic. He has helmed such films as the biographical drama Lorenzo’s Oil, the dark fantasy comedy The Witches of Eastwick, the family film sequel Babe: Pig in the City, and two installments in the Happy Feet franchise. As erratic as his career choices may seem, the romantic fantasy epic Three Thousand Years of Longing may be the weirdest film of Miller’s career.

It’s characteristic of Miller’s artistic integrity that his biggest success to date was followed by a bold swing in a completely different direction. While the overwhelming critical and financial success of Mad Max: Fury Road was unlike anything he’d ever experienced before, Miller decided to instead focus his efforts on a small passion project that only appealed to a niche audience. While those expecting an action spectacle on the level of Mad Max may be disappointed, Three Thousand Years of Longing is an artful meditation on romance and time that shows the dexterity of Miller’s filmmaking abilities.

What Is 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' About?

Loosely based on the short story collection “The Djinn in the Nightingale's Eye" by A. S. Byatt, Three Thousand Years of Longing explores multiple historical events through the perspective of a magical Djinn. Whilst studying a series of antique artifacts as part of an academic trip to Istanbul, the British narratology professor Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) discovers a mysterious bottle and opens it to find a Djinn (Idris Elba). It is in the Djinn's custom to grant her three wishes, but Binnie has read enough stories to know she must choose her next words carefully. Binnie rejects the opportunity to make any wishes, fearing the consequences. Instead, she allows the Djinn to tell stories about how he came to occupy the bottle. What begins as a series of loosely connected anecdotes becomes a profound romantic epic when Binnie and Djinn begin to fall in love with each other.

Three Thousand Years of Longing is a tribute to the power of storytelling, as its recontextualization of history is interesting because of Djinn’s unique perspective. Djinn discusses his involvement with some of the most consequential moments in history, including the wooing of King Solomon during the age of the Red Sea, the collapse of the palace of Suleiman the Magnificent during the Ottoman Empire, and the emergence of magic in Turkey during the mid-19th century. What’s effective about these flashbacks is hearing what truisms Djinn takes from his experiences; he points out that many of history’s greatest occurrences were due to disputes between spurned lovers, and that a lack of empathy is often to be blamed for catastrophe. It’s engaging to hear how the Djinn’s wisdom has developed over time, and how it forces Binnie to reflect upon her preconceived notions about history.

'Three Thousand Years of Longing' Shows George Miller’s Sincerity

Three Thousand Years of Longing certainly is not lacking in scope, as the epic flashbacks to ancient history have the same scale and visual ingenuity as any of the Mad Max’s franchise most elaborate action sequences. However, the strongest moments in Three Thousand Years of Longing are the subdued, intimate scenes between Elba and Swinton. Miller gives the characters time to learn about each other, suggesting a purity within their bond. Binnie is less interested in the events that the Djinn is recounting than how he feels about them. While others might see him as an expert on human history, Binnie sees a lonely creature who was cursed to serve others. This creates an interesting dynamic between the characters, as the Djinn has never considered what his life could look like if he did things for himself.

Having idiosyncratic actors was certainly an advantage, as Swinton and Elba have terrific chemistry in Three Thousand Years of Longing. Swinton has played more than a few quirky characters throughout her career, but she never turns Binnie into the butt of a joke. Binnie has never found someone who appreciates history the same way she does, and ironically, she finds someone who has borne witness to many of the events that she studies. Elba perfectly captures the grace and wisdom of an immortal character, yet also gets quite vulnerable when the Djinn considers what a life with Binnie would look like. Miller’s dialogue is uniquely mannered and straightforward, save for a few profound statements about the perils of eternity. It takes actors of Swinton and Elba's versatility to make their exchanges seem authentic.

'Three Thousand Years of Longing' Deserved a Better Response

Despite being rolled out at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Three Thousand Years of Longing was a financial disappointment that failed to become a cross-cultural sensation like Mad Max: Fury Road did. Given the general underperformance of original fantasy films in recent years, this isn’t a surprising result, and the film’s marketing campaign may have struggled to convert its unusual premise. However, those fearful of being overburdened by extensive worldbuilding may have been surprised to learn that Three Thousand Years of Longing is a rather straightforward love story first and foremost.

Three Thousand Years of Longing is a gem worth celebrating, as it's unlikely that another filmmaker would have been able to command such a sizable budget for a film this non-commercial. Miller may be planning to make more Mad Max universe films relatively soon, but hopefully, he’ll make time for another passion project like Three Thousand Years of Longing.

Three Thousand Years of Longing is streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

