With the recent release of the great George Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing, Idris Elba portrays a powerful genie who can grant wishes. Throughout the years, film has seen many a rendition of the genie and of the "wish-granting" conceit in general.

The following is a handful of the best examples of showing how an entire plot can unfold when someone makes a wish, but things don't quite turn out the way they imagined.

'Aladdin' (1992)

In the bustling city of Agrabah, charismatic and mischievous street urchin Aladdin (Scott Weinger) has a chance encounter with Princess Jasmine (Linda Larkin), who has snuck away from the palace. The two soon form a romance, foiling the plans of the nefarious advisor Jafar (Jonathan Freeman), who sends Aladdin away on a fool's errand, where he finds a mysterious lamp with a genie inside.

In the arena of movie genies, the top dog will likely always be the late great Robin Williams' lovable goofball from this animated classic. Essentially just a blue cartoon version of Williams' iconic persona, he nonetheless breathes life into the second act of the film with his energy and random homages to classic cinema. As with any of the Disney greats, the film surrounding the genie is beautifully animated and has become a staple for nostalgic millennials.

'Bedazzled' (2000)

Shy and dorky Elliot (Brendan Fraser) is picked on by his co-workers and struggles talking to his crush, Allison (Frances O'Connor). He's soon given an opportunity to change his life for the better when the Devil (Elizabeth Hurley), in the form of a beautiful and mysterious woman, appears and offers him seven wishes in exchange for his soul.

This remake of the 1967 classic of the same name has slowly grown into a cult favorite the last two decades. Much of the film's appeal comes from Fraser acting as a comedic chameleon as he embodies the different versions of Elliot that emerge from each wish, each with a new wacky makeover and voice. Despite a somewhat hammy execution, Fraser and Hurley's chemistry and an endearing sweetness throughout make the film an endlessly watchable early 2000s romp.

'The Djinn' (2021)

In the late 80s, Dylan Jacobs (Ezra Dewey), a young mute boy, is left alone for the night while his father works, still haunted by the passing of his mother earlier that year. When he finds an old mirror in their new home, Dylan finds an old book and a mirror that allow him to summon a wish-granting entity. Unbeknownst to Dylan, however, the "djinn" has its own sinister motives.

The Djinn is a taut and gripping nail-biter with very little filler. The nostalgic 80s aesthetic used maybe too often in the current Stranger Things era avoids feeling like a gimmick here. Instead, it successfully harkens back to the wave of fantasy-horror films of that decade, à la Gremlins and The Gate. In the midst of Hollywood excess, The Djinn shows you don't always need a high budget to live up to a high-concept premise.

'Labyrinth' (1986)

Frustrated by her baby brother, 16-year-old Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) rashly wishes the fantastical goblins from a book she loves would take him away. When real goblins actually kidnap him, however, Sarah is forced to journey into a magical labyrinth and confront the conniving Goblin King (David Bowie) to rescue her brother.

Jim Henson fully flexed his world-building muscles using his mastery of puppets with this 80s cult classic. The wish in the opening scenes is merely a stepping stone into the whimsical creatures and settings that Sarah encounters in her journey, and the result is visually stunning throughout.

'13 Going on to 30' (2004)

After being embarrassed by the popular girls she desperately wishes to befriend, 13-year-old Jenna (Jennifer Garner) wishes to be 30, using "magic dust" given to her by her best friend Matty (Mark Ruffalo). She wakes up to find herself 17 years in the future as her 30-year-old self, left to find out if being an adult is what she really wanted just yet.

This bubbly comedy has become a favorite over the years, thanks to its infectious energy and lovable cast. The central conceit allows for the plot to be injected with 80s nostalgia, long before it became a popular trend in film and TV. Even its somewhat derivitve plot can be overlooked due to Garner's charisma and a series of fun set pieces, including the now-iconic Thriller dance scene.

'Pumpkinhead' (1988)

When his son is accidentally murdered by reckless teens, grieving father Ed (Lance Henriksen) takes his son to a witch in hopes she'll be able to resurrect him. The witch tells Ed she can't bring the boy back from the dead, but agrees when Ed begs for vengeance to be inflicted upon the culprits, despite her warnings that it will come with a price.

This dark gothic horror tale is often overlooked in favor of its more iconic contemporaries, but is a wholly unique and fairy tale-like classic all its own. Stan Winston's precise direction and eerie practical creature work set this one apart from the rest. Additionally, Henrikson is superb as a desperate father willing to do anything for his lost son, highlighting the dark implications of the age-old phrase "Be careful what you wish for".

