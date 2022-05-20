Following the brief, striking teaser released yesterday, an official poster has been revealed for the upcoming George Miller film, Three Thousand Years of Longing. The poster, seemingly trying to replicate the style of a Renaissance painting, gives us a look at our main characters, Dr. Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton), and Djinn (Idris Elba), both under the same red hood. Decorating the border of the poster are a variety of stylized animals, people, tents, and mythical creatures. This poster doubles down on the fantasy elements and visual idiosyncrasies suggested by the teaser, which showed us Djinn screaming and getting trapped into a magic lamp. The poster posits the central question of the movie, which is also the film’s tagline: “What would you wish for?”

Three Thousand Years of Longing follows a lonely academic, Dr. Alithea Binnie, who is in Istanbul for a conference. There, she meets a magical genie, Djinn, who offers her the classic three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Binnie doubts he is real, and being a scholar on the matter, knows the risk she is taking by accepting his offer. Djinn makes his case by telling her stories from his past, which convinces her to make a wish that shocks them both.

The film is based on the short story “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eyes” by A.S. Byatt and is the first film in seven years from Mad Max: Fury Road visionary George Miller, who also helmed the previous films in the Mad Max series and the Happy Feet franchise. Miller has worked on the film concurrently with pre-production on the long-awaited Furiosa prequel film starring Anya Taylor-Joy. Three Thousand Years of Longing is premiering out of competition at the currently ongoing 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where we will get our first reactions to what appears to be a truly wild movie.

The film is written by George Miller as well as Augusta Gore. Junkie XL, who previously worked with Miller on Mad Max: Fury Road, is composing the music for the fantasy film. John Seale, the cinematographer on Mad Max: Fury Road, is also returning for the project, for which he claimed to be coming out of retirement to shoot.

A full trailer for the movie is set to be released on Friday. The film arrives exclusively in theaters on August 31, and has been rated R for "some sexual content, graphic nudity and brief violence." Check out the poster below:

