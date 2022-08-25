Over the course of his extensive and varied career, George Miller has proven himself to be a masterful storyteller. From the post-apocalyptic onslaught of action in Mad Max: Fury Road to the charming animal adventure of Babe: Pig in the City, each of Miller’s films are ambitious, unique, and have a certain amount of magic to them. It makes sense then that Three Thousand Years of Longing, Miller’s first film since 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, revolves around Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton), a narratologist who studies the history of the stories we love so much, a character who isn’t just fascinated by narratives, but by the stories about how those stories came to be, and the magic that these stories can create.

Alithea begins Three Thousand Years of Longing by presenting her story as a modern fairy tale, since her story is unbelievable, yet true. Alithea’s job takes her to Istanbul, where she finds a vial at a shop, and upon taking it back to her hotel room (a room renowned for being where Agatha Christie wrote Murder on the Orient Express), she discovers that the vial holds a Djinn (Idris Elba), who wants to grant her three wishes. However, Alithea claims to be completely content with her life, happy to live with her stories and the comfort they provide her.

The majority of Three Thousand Years of Longing—written by Miller and Augusta Gore, and based on a short story by A. S. Byatt—takes place in this hotel room, as the Djinn shares through extensive flashbacks his story to a rapt Alithea. These flashbacks show the Djinn’s penchant for getting lost in his love for great women, whether it be the Queen of Sheba (Aamito Lagum) or Zefir (Burcu Gölgedar), a woman whose genius could’ve put Leonardo da Vinci to shame.

These flashbacks show the wonder and expanse of Miller and Gore’s vision, and while hearing the Djinn tell his story, it feels almost like being read a new bedtime story for the first time. Like Alithea, it’s easy to get caught up in the scope and twists of the Djinn’s narrative, and forget the outside world when hearing this story. But as fascinating as the Djinn’s story is, it is even more compelling to watch Swinton and Elba sitting around a hotel room, draped in bathrobes, discussing stories, history, love, and anything else that crosses their minds.

When Three Thousand Years of Longing zooms in on these quieter moments in the hotel room, it also showcases just how little of Alithea’s story we’re actually getting. As Alithea states, she’s perfectly content being alone, since she has her stories, so it is logical that she wouldn’t share as much of her own story and would rather hear the story of the Djinn and his thousands of years of life. Yet it’s the quick flashbacks to Alithea’s history that are truly the engaging parts of this story, as we learn what led her down this path that brought her share an Istanbul hotel room with a giant Idris Elba. As always, Swinton and Elba are excellent, and even when they’re simply doing little more than listening to a story, both actors are giving a master class in subtlety.

Once the Djinn is finished with his story—which takes up the majority of the film—Three Thousand Years of Longing gets to spend time focusing on just Alithea and the Djinn, which is easily the most affecting part of this tale. In this segment, Miller explores how we find feelings in stories, how love helps us cut through the noise of life, how love is a way of sharing our stories, and how love can help us see the world clearer through our own eyes than ever before. Love can quite literally change the world around you, and while it’s easy to get sucked into the stories of our world, our world itself is built with stories that are even more captivating than the ones in books.

With the Djinn’s backstory completed, Miller crams the film’s true purpose into the final third, the true lessons that he wants to explore, and the film is better because of it. There are questions that are integral throughout the film—such as if science has overtaken the fantasy and stories that we once used to explain our world, and the idea of opening up to the world once more, after many of us have been quarantined for an extended period of time—but it’s in the smaller moments between Elba and Swinton where these ideas can really come to the forefront and breathe.

Three Thousand Years of Longing often feels like Miller’s most personal story, especially in its third act, but it also seems as though Miller feels the need to provide the bombastic and large-scale story that we know he can provide, so then he can sneak in the quieter moments in the final chapters. We know that Miller can do grandiose, and will likely continue doing so with the upcoming Furiosa. But far less appreciated is Miller’s ability to make somber, reserved stories, as he did quite beautifully with his screenplay for Babe and the subsequent sequel. If anything, Three Thousand Years of Longing shows that maybe after making one of the loudest, most colossal, and brilliant action films of all time with Fury Road, maybe Miller should fully embrace the stillness a bit more.

Yet like with the majority of Miller’s work, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the ambition and beauty of this world that is being crafted, a testament to Miller’s brilliance as one of film’s greatest storytellers working today. Miller’s modern fairly tale is full of beauty, love, and care, even if the film often focuses on the grand instead of the modest moments.

Rating: B

Three Thousand Years of Longing opens in theaters on August 26.