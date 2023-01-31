In what appears to be a case similar to the Batgirl vs Warner Bros. Discovery saga, Showtime has decided against moving on with the drama series Three Women, which has completed filming and was expected to premiere in the near future. This comes on the heels of new operational developments at Paramount Global with the media giant announcing its plans to fully integrate Showtime into Paramount+ across both streaming and linear. The consolidation will see the Showtime linear network rebranded as "Paramount+ on Showtime" effective later this year.

Featuring a starry cast including Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, and DeWanda Wise, Three Women was one of the most anticipated shows on Showtime. Described as an "intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire," the show was set to follow the lives of three women who "are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives." Gilpin was cast as Lina, one of the titular women, a homemaker who after wallowing in a decade-old passionless marriage decides to embark on a life-changing affair. Woodley played the role of Gia, a writer who builds a relationship with all three women and successfully convinces them to tell their stories. Showtime Network's executive Vice President of Scripted Programming Amy Israel had teased that the show would be "a riveting and immersive exploration of female desire, told by women in charge of their own narratives," promising that the show will be "everyone’s next obsession."

Filming for Three Women wrapped last year and Showtime had even begun releasing promotional materials including several images of its characters and a teaser trailer. The teaser revealed that the show was slated for a release last fall, but when fall came and went, the future of the series was thrown into doubt. Now, it is clear that the show was one of the casualties of the leadership shake-up that began at Showtime last year when Paramount Global’s Chris McCarthy took over the reins after David Nevins’ departure. The new boss had revealed that he was reviewing the content slate at the streamer, thus changes such as this were to be expected.

Image via Showtime

However, this is not the end for Three Women as there still remains hope that the series will get to grace our screens but not just via Showtime or Paramount+. Reports say that the show's creators are currently shopping the show elsewhere with at least one platform already showing interest. Three Women was adapted from an international bestselling book by Lisa Taddeo which had its rights tightly contested by top media platforms before landing on Showtime. Thus, finding the show a new home should be a piece of cake, as it is highly likely that one of its former suitors will sweep in to save the day.

In addition to Woodley, Wise, and Gilpin, Three Women also stars Gabrielle Creevy, Blair Underwood, and Lola Kirke. Louise Friedberg directed the first two episodes and equally executive produced alongside author Taddeo, Kathy Ciric, and Emmy Rossum. Laura Eason served as showrunner and executive producer. Check out the trailer for Three Women below: