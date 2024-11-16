[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Three Women.]

The Starz series Three Women, adapted from Lisa Taddeo’s award-winning novel of the same name, is an exploration of female desire and the individual exploration for three different women at different places in their lives, learning what that means for them. Gia (Shailene Woodley) is a writer in search of ordinary women who will tell her their stories and share their intimate experiences, and Sloane (DeWanda Wise), a successful businesswoman with an open marriage, is one of those women. Throughout the episodes, the audience gets to know Sloane better through her relationship and conversations with Gia, the rules of her relationship, and how that leads to some self-revelations.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Wise gets real about wanting to make sure she’s a part of a safe work environment, wanting a trainer and a consultant to help her through the shoot, trusting her BS meter, the 50-page form she fills out for every character she plays, why she doesn’t get nervous on set, getting on the same page as her co-stars for their mushroom trip, and the extra maturity she got from playing Sloane.

Collider: These are quite possibly the four most real women I’ve ever seen on screen for this long of a period of time. We see sides of them that are vulnerable and intimate and that we don’t typically see because we tend to be so afraid to talk about certain things, let alone show them, especially for an entire TV series. In order to portray that, I would imagine you would need to feel trust and to feel safe. What created that environment for you on this set?

DeWANDA WISE: Thank you for asking. I met with (show creator) Lisa [Taddeo] super early in the year, in 2021, and we hit it off. And then, I met with Lisa and (showrunner) Laura [Eason] in May. One of the first questions I ask anyone that I’m gonna be working with is, “If I see something, can I say something?,” which is essentially, “Will this be a safe work environment where people can speak up, or if there’s something that’s a safety thing, or just anything, they won’t be punished, penalized, or put in a corner?” And then, on top of that, Sloane is working through bulimia, so I was like, “Do you have the resources to help me get where I need to be, physically, safely?” And they did. They hired my longtime personal trainer in New York, and a nutritionist. This was in 2021, before they had those drugs, so I had to do it the old-fashioned way. I was like, “Can there be an eating disorder consult on the show?” And they brought in Dr. Mazella Fuller and Dr. Charlene Small, and then they added in more clinicians for the other storylines. It was just a very compassionate, thoughtful, empathetic, listening, and deeply collaborative group of women to work with.

DeWanda Wise Phoned a Friend To Get Feedback on One of Her ‘Three Women’ Co-Stars

It’s one thing to ask that question, “If I see something, can I say something?,” but it’s another thing to actually believe the answer you get. Do you feel like your instincts are pretty well gauged as a bullshit meter?

WISE: My bullshit meter is very high. I remember calling Jamie Chung to ask her about Blair Redford. At this point, you can just phone a friend and get the real deal on who or how someone is.

When you sign on to play a character, what do you start with? Is it always the same thing? Is it always different?

WISE: I have the same nerdy, very long, 50-page character form. At this stage, I share it far and wide. In my early career, I was just like, “This is mine.” But now, I just share it. In this case, the director and showrunners and creators shared it with our crew. So then, who Sloane is, is actually woven into the tapestry of what you see on screen, which is just the best. But in terms of something tactile, I always start with hair. The description of Sloane’s hair, it was her crowning glory in the book, so I was just deciphering and determining and figuring out what that looked like on me. That’s where I started with this one.

Being a Gemini Affects How DeWanda Wise Approaches Each Role That She Plays

I would imagine there are any number of reasons for an actor to get nervous about a particular scene. Most people would probably just assume that it would be the more intimate moments that would make you nervous, but I’m guessing that’s not necessarily the case. So, what was the scene or scenes that you were most nervous about for this and why, and how do you get through it?

WISE: My non-toxic toxic trait is that I don’t get nervous. There are some actors who consider themselves very raw and in the moment. There are other actors who are really extremely and extraordinarily academic. I’m a Gemini, so I’m both. Basically, I top load a lot of my nerdy actor homework. I know how she walks. I know how she moves. She is so in my body. I’m not an actor either who can just get on set and memorize on the day. Kudos to all of you who do. That is so impressive to me. I cannot do that. I would get the sweats. That is what would make me nervous. So, by the time I get to work, I am so ready. There was one time, and I will not say what I was screen testing for, but I had a screen test and I was asleep in the waiting room. That’s how prepared I like to be, where I’m bored. I’ve already done it in my head, and now I’m tired and I need a little nap. I don’t do nervous. I was very excited to shoot episode 109, specifically, with our director, Nathalie Álvarez Mesén. I had seen her feature debut and I just thought it was extraordinary, so I was probably most excited to shoot a mushroom trip.

What was it like to figure that moment out? You’re portraying intimacy, but there’s also the drug trip involved, and you don’t necessarily know what the finished product of that will look like when you’re in the moment. How did you figure out what that would look like?

WISE: Nathalie comes from a clowning background. It’s so helpful when directors have some kind of performance history, just because there’s a shorthand and there’s a lexicon with which you’re working with. We had movement rehearsals, so that we were all on the same drug. It was so fun.

Playing Sloane in 'Three Women' Taught DeWanda Wise to Move With a Little Less Apology

The thing that struck me about these women, especially watching the last episode, was how strong they all are, in big ways and small ways. They internalize, they suffer, they grieve, but they move on, and they keep going. What did you learn from playing your character?

WISE: One of my biggest takeaways was that Sloane, on the page and even more so in the scripts, less so in the way that the show was edited, was definitely a reformed mean girl. This weird thing happens, especially when you’re working on a TV show, or you’re in a character for that long, where people just start to conflate you with the character. Sloane and I have very little in common, but it didn’t matter. She taught me to move with a little less apology. She very much is who she is. She’s the CEO of her own company. She’s deeply commanding and stunning. She has this potential to be extraordinarily intimidating, and she just doesn’t care. So, I got a little more of that, which is what they say you get, the more you age. Embodying Sloane for, I would say, a year gave me an additional six years of maturity. It was great.