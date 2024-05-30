The Big Picture STARZ has set a premiere date for Three Women, based on the novel by the same name.

The series follows Lina's affair, Sloane's open marriage, and Maggie's turmoil, tied together by Gia.

After the initial cancellation by Showtime, STARZ revived Three Women which is now set for a September premiere.

We’re one step closer to watching three women tell their stories of romance, love, and life experience as STARZ has finally set a premiere date for Three Women. Based on Lisa Taddeo’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, the limited series will officially hit the network and the STARZ app on September 13. Along with the release announcement, eager viewers can also get a sneak peek of the characters who will fill out the story of Three Women played by Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), DeWanda Wise (Jurassic World: Dominion), and Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin).

Yes, we know four women are starring in Three Women, but hang with us as the series centers around a trio of ladies from different yet similar backgrounds all of whom tell their stories to Woodley’s Gia with a new lineup of images reflecting their worlds and personalities. Lina (Gilpin) lives a mundane life in Indiana as a stay-at-home wife who, unfulfilled in her marriage, dives headfirst into a steamy and risky affair that changes everything she’s ever known. Then there’s Wise’s Sloane, an entrepreneur living in the Northeast who enjoys raking in the benefits of her hard work and sharing them with her husband, Richard (Blair Underwood). Deeply dedicated to one another, the pair have an open relationship that has gone off without a hitch, but when two new love interests enter the picture, the couple finds they may have bitten off more than they can chew.

Finally, there’s Maggie (Creevy), a student in North Dakota who goes through hell after reporting her married English teacher for engaging in poor conduct towards her. Weaving these three stories together is a writer named Gia who, in grappling with the loss of her family, travels to the various corners of the United States and collects the dictated world of these women for a book. Filling out the rest of the ensemble cast will be Jason Ralph (The Magicians) and John Patrick Amedori (Dear White People).

Word of casting for Three Women began to spread back in 2021 after it was revealed that Showtime would be bringing the book (which is a true story) to series form. Things seemed to be chugging along just fine as the four main actresses involved all signed on one after the other, but trouble was just around the corner. Set for an arrival in 2022, the network eventually came forward early the following year and gave fans the message they had been dreading - the show was cut from its docket. Letting almost no time pass for other companies to get involved, STARZ swooped in to save the day, picking up the series as its own.

You can check out the fresh images for Three Women above and watch the series when it arrives on the STARZ app at midnight on September 13 with a linear premiere at 10 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S.