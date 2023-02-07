Starz has seemingly come to the rescue for the Shailene Woodley-led drama series Three Women. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the premium cable network will pick up the series after it was scrapped by Showtime on January 31. The series had also been pitched to HBO and Amazon before reaching its new home at Starz. Representatives from Starz declined to comment, but negotiations are said to be underway.

The decision to cancel the show came after the announcement that Paramount Global would fully integrate Showtime with Paramount+ into a consolidated network later this year. Showtime originally acquired the rights to the bestselling book by Lisa Taddeo in 2019 after a tight bidding war. The network then issued a straight-to-series order which was originally scheduled to premiere in 2022. Filming for Three Women finished last year, and a promotional campaign followed before the series was pulled.

The story of the series has been described as an "intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire", following the lives of three women who "are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives." Betty Gilpin plays Lina, one of the titular characters, an unsatisfied housewife who decides to have a passionate affair. Woodley portrays Gia, a writer who becomes friendly with all three women and convinces them to tell their stories. DeWanda Wise is Sloane, an entrepreneur who is in an open marriage until two strangers come into the picture. And Gabrielle Creevy is Maggie, a student who accuses her teacher of an inappropriate relationship.

Along with Woodley, Gilpin, Wise, and Creevy, the cast includes Blair Underwood, Blair Redford, Jason Ralph, John Patrick Amedori, Ravi Patel, and Lola Kirke. Taddeo and Laura Eason serve as executive producers along with Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. Louise Friedberg will direct and produce the first two episodes.

With its acquisition by Starz, Three Women joins a scripted slate that includes Outlander, the Power franchise, P-Valley, Hightown, Blindspotting, and Heels, among others. The Lionsgate-backed network also picked up the comedy series Minx after it was pulled by HBO Max ahead of a second season.

The scrapping of Three Women from Showtime is the latest in a trend of networks dumping completed shows and films to cut costs. The most infamous example of this is DC's Batgirl film which was canceled in August of last year amidst the leadership shakeup at Warner Bros. Discovery.

You can watch the teaser for Three Women below.