The highly anticipated STARZ drama series Three Women, based on Lisa Taddeo’s #1 New York Times bestselling book, is set to debut tomorrow, Friday, September 13. Ahead of the premiere, Collider is delighted to be partnering with STARZ to release an exclusive clip that highlights the captivating performances of the lead cast members. The scene, featuring Shailene Woodley’s character Gia alongside the three titular women—played by Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise, and Gabrielle Creevy—provides a glimpse into the emotional depths and complex relationships that will drive the series. The show looks like it will offer a raw, compelling exploration of female desire, making it one of the most anticipated series of the year.

What Is 'Three Women' About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

At its heart, Three Women is a nuanced, intimate portrayal of desire, focusing on the lives of three women at turning points in their personal and romantic lives. Lina (Gilpin), a suburban Indiana homemaker, finds herself trapped in a passionless marriage and embarks on an affair that consumes her entirely. Sloane (Wise), an ambitious entrepreneur in an open marriage with Blair Underwood's Richard, must navigate the delicate balance of her relationship when two strangers test the bounds of her unconventional love. Lastly, Maggie (Creevy), a young student from North Dakota, confronts the aftermath of accusing her married English teacher (played by Jason Ralph) of inappropriate behavior. Woodley portrays Gia, a writer who, in the throes of grief, becomes entangled in the lives of these three women as she documents their stories. Through this journey, Gia’s own understanding of desire and relationships is transformed.

The series, which is executive produced by Taddeo and House of Cards’ Laura Eason, will be played out with the raw honesty that made the book a bestseller. Fans of the book should expect a faithful adaptation that retains the emotional intensity and nuanced portrayal of its characters. Each of the three women's stories brings to light different facets of desire, power, and self-discovery, providing a powerful viewing experience.

Three Women debuts today on STARZ. You can check out our exclusive sneak peek at the series in the video player above. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

Three Women Gia, a writer, embarks on a journey to document the intimate lives of three women from different backgrounds. Sloane, an entrepreneur with an unconventional marriage, grapples with her desires and the impact on her family. Lina, a homemaker in a loveless marriage, seeks fulfillment through a torrid affair. Maggie, a student, deals with the consequences of her relationship with a teacher. Release Date September 13, 2023 Cast Betty Gilpin , DeWanda Wise , Shailene Woodley , Blair Underwood , Gabrielle Creevy Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

