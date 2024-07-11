The Big Picture Gia's journey in Three Women challenges the lie that we are not deserving of better, showing the worth of three unconnected women.

The series explores the intimate lives of Lina, Sloane, and Maggie, each facing unique struggles that unite them in their humanity.

Despite production challenges, the debut trailer for Three Women promises a deep, emotional story premiering on Starz on September 13.

At one point or another, the world has told all of us the same very specific lie. It’s made us believe that we’re not good enough or that we aren’t deserving of a better life, a better job, or a better relationship. This universal rite of passage is precisely what Shailene Woodley’s Gia is going through in the debut trailer for Starz’s upcoming series, Three Women. An author dead set on finding her next story, Gia stumbles upon it in the most unlikely of places and ultimately shows a trio of unconnected women how much their lives are worth. Today’s very first look depicts deep moments filled with both joy and despair as Gia’s world collides with Lina (Betty Gilpin), Sloane (DeWanda Wise), and Maggie (Gabrielle Creevy).

Gia’s hopes of striking gold with her next book are blown out of the water when her editor tells her to scrap everything she has and start over. In desperate need of a change of pace, her wish comes true when she spots a van for sale on the street just outside her apartment stoop. On a road trip to the other side of the U.S. and back, the writer’s path crosses with three different women, each of whom has a very different story but are all united by their humanity.

Lina has lived a dutiful life as a stay-at-home wife to her working husband, but the passion has completely run out of their marriage, and she’s looking for more when she finds herself engulfed in an affair. For Sloane, she and her husband, Richard (Blair Underwood), are at the top of their game both professionally and romantically, but each has a taste for lustful leanings, agreeing to bring other parties into their bedroom. That is until two of their new paramours threaten their deep bond. And then there’s Maggie, who, as a young student, finds herself involved with her married English teacher (Jason Ralph), and must face the harsh consequences that stem from his poor and illegal decision-making skills. With her pen in hand, Gia diligently takes notes that will eventually turn into her greatest work yet.

‘Three Women’s Journey To The Screen

Just like the trio of gals at the center of Gia’s project, the story behind the production of Three Women is one filled with dozens of obstacles. The series adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s bestselling novel of the same name was announced to be moving forward three years ago with Showtime as its original home. After the full cast was unveiled and filming picked up and came to an end, the network dropped the project only to be scooped up by Starz just weeks later.

With the release of today’s debut trailer, we’re thrilled to take one step closer to the show’s big premiere on Starz on September 13. You can check out the first look above.