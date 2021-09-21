GLOW alum Betty Gilpin will co-lead Showtime’s Three Women, alongside Shailene Woodley and DeWanda Wise, per Deadline. Based on the non-fiction book by Lisa Taddeo, the hour-long drama is expected to commence filming in the coming months.

Taddeo, who took a decade to research, report and write the story, has also adapted it for television. Three Women “tells the true story of three American women who suffered private and/or public backlash for their sexual desires.”

Gilpin stars as Lina, “a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life.” Wise plays Sloane, whose open marriage with Richard is threatened by “two sexy new strangers.” The third woman is Maggie, who accuses her English teacher of inappropriate behavior and finds herself weathering a storm of scrutiny.

Woodley plays Gia, whose story mirrors Taddeo’s journey with the book. She’s a writer who persuades the women to tell their tales, thereby forming a bond with them that changes her life. Three Women was published in 2019 by Simon & Schuster.

The show is executive produced by Taddeo, Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. Laura Eason serves as the showrunner, and Louise Friedberg has signed on to direct and co-exec produce the first two episodes.

Gilpin was most recently seen in Skydance’s The Tomorrow War, which was sold to Amazon for a reported $200 million. She played the wife of Chris Pratt’s character in the science-fiction action film, directed by Chris McKay. But she is probably best known for playing Debbie Eagan on Netflix’s GLOW, for which she received three consecutive Emmy nominations. She also starred in Showtime’s Nurse Jackie.

Wise is best known for her starring role in Spike Lee’s Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It. She will soon be seen in Jurassic World: Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow.

Woodley is a two-time Golden Globe nominee for her performances in The Descendants and Big Little Lies. She also had starring roles in the popular book adaptations of The Fault in Our Stars and the Divergent series. Stay tuned to Collider for more news on Three Women.

