“Just beat it!” To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the groundbreaking album that propelled legendary superstar Michael Jackson into superstardom, Sony Music and The Estate of Michael Jackson present Thriller 40, an upcoming documentary taking audiences back into time on a global celebration of the King of Pop’s iconic work, Thriller.

Directed by Nelson George, the Thriller 40 documentary takes viewers on a nostalgic journey through the creation of what has been recognized as a pop masterpiece, providing never-before-seen footage and candid interviews by some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Thriller 40 not only pays home to the album’s monumental impact but also showcases the evolution of a cultural sensation, leaving an enduring legacy that transcends music and permeates realms such as dance and fashion. It's no secret that Jackson has left a lasting impression on the lives of many people as portrayed in recent films like I'll Be There. On top of that, the pop star is set to receive a biopic treatment aptly titled Michael, with Antoine Fuqua serving as director.

An immersive exploration of the timeless influences of Jackson’s Thriller, the late pop star’s legacy continues to withstand the test of time and remains relevant in fast-paced times like today. Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Thriller 40.

When Is 'Thriller 40' Coming Out?

Image via Michael Jackson

Thriller 40 is set to premiere on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, showing the creation of the globally best-selling album of all time. The documentary is also set to debut on Paramount+ for streaming and on-demand access for subscribers of Paramount+ with the SHOWTIME plan. The documentary will have its international premieres on the same date as well, being accessible on Paramount+ in the UK, Australia, Canada, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Latin America, and South Korea, as well as on MTV internationally (excluding China and Japan).

Watch the Trailer for 'Thriller 40'

It’s no secret that Thriller catapulted Michael Jackson into unparalleled superstardom, leaving an enduring impact on pop culture, and making a mark in the creative realms of music, dance, and fashion. Journalist Steven Ivory sets the stage in the trailer for Thriller 40, proclaiming, “There are two things in the music business: before Thriller and after Thriller.”

Featuring behind-the-scenes footage and one-on-one interviews with notable figures in music and entertainment, the trailer offers a glimpse into the album’s production process, the inception of its groundbreaking music videos, the iconic Moonwalk, and how eventually Thriller took over the world by storm, crossing boundaries and reaching the hearts of people in every corner of the globe. With never-before-seen archival clips, the documentary captures the essence of a pre-internet era, showcasing a global phenomenon unparalleled before or since.

Who Is in 'Thriller 40'?

Michael Jackson, revered as one of the most adored entertainers and profoundly influential artists in history, left an inedible mark on the world not only through his music but also as a dedicated philanthropist and astute business professional. His impact is reflected in his staggering achievements, including the sale of over 1 billion records globally, the release of 13 No. 1 singles, and the rare honor of being inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Guinness Book of World Records acknowledges Jackson as the Most Successful Entertainer of All Time, with his album Thriller earning the distinction of being the biggest selling album of all time. His remarkable musical journey garnered 17 Grammy Awards, including an unprecedented 8 in a single year, and 26 American Music Awards, featuring the prestigious Artist of the Century Award.

Thriller 40 also features interviews with Usher, Mary J. Blige, will.i.am, Mark Ronson, Misty Copeland, Maxwell, and the director of the Thriller video, John Landis, among other notable figures.

What Is 'Thriller 40' About?

Image via Michael Jackson

Check out the official synopsis for Thriller 40:

Forty years after the release of Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller,’ the best-selling album of all-time, director Nelson George takes fans back in time to the making of a pop masterpiece, featuring never-before-seen footage and candid interviews, allowing viewers to fully experience the creation of a cultural phenomenon that continues to influence the worlds of music, television, dance, fashion and more to this day.

On November 30, 1982, Michael Jackson unleashed Thriller, the iconic album that not only broke records, but reshaped the landscape of music, video production, and cultural integration. Jackson’s groundbreaking innovations in blending sound and visual art during the Thriller era were not only influential during that period but continue to leave a sounding impact throughout generations.

Beyond its commercial triumphs, Thriller signified a shift in the music and entertainment landscape. Not only did he cement himself in history as a top-tier musician-slash-global icon, but he always broke the door for many other black performers to be featured on MTV. Since then, pop music has never been the same.

Who Is Making 'Thriller 40'?

Image via Michael Jackson

Thriller 40, a documentary produced by Optimum Productions and Company Name, is a collaboration helmed by producers Colin Hanks, Sean Stuart, John Branca, and John McClain.

