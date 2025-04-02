In the 1950s, there was a massive boom in noir thrillers hitting movie theaters, with Alfred Hitchcock taking the lead with his stone-cold classics Strangers on a Train, Dial M for Murder, and Rear Window. French filmmakers like Henri-Georges Clouzot were keeping pace, and following his masterpiece, The Wages of Fear (remade by William Friedkin as Sorcerer decades later), Clouzot adapted the French novel, She Was No More, written by Pierre Boileau and Thomas Narcejac, into Les Diaboliques. Clouzot cast his wife, Véra Clouzot, as Christina, wife of the cruel principal of a French boys’ school. When she tries to make a clean break from that toxic relationship, she is convinced by her husband’s mistress (Simone Signoret) that maybe killing him would be a more effective and definitive way to end his abuse. The plan is going as fine as it can until the body of Christina's husband literally vanishes, leading to one of the most tense non-Hitchcock psychological thrillers, possibly of all time.

With one of the most jaw-dropping twist endings that would even make M. Night Shyamalan jealous, the movie was well-received at the time, with the film's title being shortened merely to Diabolique for American consumption. Comparisons to Hitchcock were inevitable, and ironically, it was a novel that Hitchcock himself had been wanting to adapt into a film. The idea of remaking a classic film of any kind often rankles with true cinema lovers, but in 1996, that's exactly what was done when Diabolique was remade with a cast of rising Hollywood stars.

Remaking Clouzot's Thriller in 1996 Made Perfect Sense

In 1996, thrillers were back in vogue, and after a slew of hit erotic thrillers like Basic Instinct, Indecent Proposal, Disclosure, Single White Female, and Color of Night, the plot and tone of Diabolique were ripe for a remake. Cast as the principal's mistress was super-hot Sharon Stone, following her Basic Instinct breakthrough, and the filmmakers even cast a bona fide French actor in Isabelle Adjani (Possession) to play the tortured wife of the school principal, portrayed by a particularly ruthless Chazz Palminteri. For the remake, the detective on the case was played by Kathy Bates; not long after she won an Oscar for her performance in another hit thriller, Misery, based on Stephen King's novel. It was an early example of well-intentioned and actually quite effective Hollywood gender swapping.

The result was a very faithful, some might say almost a beat-for-beat remake of Clouzot's film, directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik of Benny & Joon and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Hiring Chechik might have seemed like a strange choice at the time, considering his previous work, but the filmmaker took many cues for his version of Diabolique from Hitchcock. The movie was absolutely trashed by the critics, and it was considered a true bomb at the time, making one wonder why someone might suggest remaking the movie once again. Well, read on.

Why a Second Modern-Day Remake Might Not Be Such a Bad Idea

Image via Criterion

Having been almost thirty years ago since that previous Diabolique remake, and with so much that has happened in the world since then, a second remake of this classic story might work even better set during modern times. Many horror filmmakers these days might actively shy away from setting their movie during an era where characters might have cellphones. But in fact, putting those into the mix as well as adding in social media, could create even more tension both for the protagonists and the viewer. Christina's plight and her conspirator's solution could prove even more relatable after the #MeToo movement, in which people began speaking out about their experiences with abuse and harassment. It's true that murder is a crime, and Diabolique proved that with its cautionary tale of trying to find easy solutions.

One can also fully imagine casting younger actors like Sydney Sweeney and maybe even recent Oscar-winner Mikey Madison in the two female roles, and Sweeney would be particularly apropos considering the alliterative names of the two previous actors playing that role i.e. Simone Signoret and Sharon Stone. There are so many options for the main male role, which could also go significantly older, as that would track with a tough school principal marrying a younger woman and then being absolutely horrible to them. Maybe someone like 53-year-old Walton Goggins, who is becoming super-hot thanks to The White Lotus, might be too old for viewers to fully believe, but the slightly younger James McAvoy at 45 has done quite well as an antagonist in recent thrillers like Split and Speak No Evil. Either way, these are great roles that, with the right screenplay and director, could prove to be quite an effective new version of Clouzot's film.