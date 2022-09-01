In the history of cinema, one movie genre has been explored from a variety of perspectives. From horror comedies, and docudramas to now love stories that can make your skin crawl or your heartbeat fasten and not in a good way. Love stories might have been a comfortable and familiar go-to movie when you’re not having a good day.

But to take it to a next level and engage fans who like their movies darker and edgier, directors have upped their games to add drama, suspense and a touch of lust to make it a super hit combination. A titillating story with an overarching theme of romance can keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

'Fifty Shades' Trilogy (2015-2018)

This series of steamy, lustful romantic movies offers a modern take on relationships at the workplace. Based on the Fifty Shades novel by English author E. L. James, the Fifty Shades trilogy is a British-American film series. Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey and Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele, are the leads who made the movies worldwide successes.

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and James Foley, Fifty Shades Trilogy offers an insight into the mind of a successful businessman who feels the need to be in control of every situation he faces and hence the relationship commences on his terms.

'Poison Ivy' (1992)

Imagine a romantic suspense film in which a young and beautiful Drew Barrymore plays a wily seductress who sets out to kill off her new best friend. Sensuality, psychological violence, lesbian overtones, '90s style, and horrific Freudian ideas just increase the intensity of this magnificent story.

The movie follows Ivy, an orphan, who makes friends with the problematic family of a wealthy classmate. Before you know it, the craziness kicks in as she starts to cause trouble and scheme against the family's happiness.

'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' (2005)

Starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, this story is about a married couple who are secretly assassins. As they struggle to keep their secrets safe and their marriage afloat, they receive a mission to kill each other. The drama, the romance and the thrill keep the movie as exciting and rewatchable as ever.

Hollywood's dedication to making assassins attractive and dreamy along with a dab of dapper action make for a good date night movie.

'Twilight' Saga (2008-2012)

The first of its kind, making a dynamic impact on the box office was this vampire-themed series of movies. Every teen across the world has been under the Twilight spell, wishing for an electrifying love triangle to take over their lives as well.

Twilight put the leads Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in the spotlight. Based on the four novels written by author Stephenie Meyer, Summit Entertainment's The Twilight Saga is a collection of five vampire-themed romance fantasy movies.

'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)

Combine danger and sex to have a masterpiece in your hands. Eyes Wide Shut plays with the idea of a couple indulging in their wild sexual fantasies that lead them to shady parties and people. On top of that, feelings of infidelity and jealousy add to the boiling drama and lust.

Stanley Kubrick co-wrote, produced, and directed the sexual mystery, psychological drama movie Eyes Wide Shut in 1999. It is an adaptation of Arthur Schnitzler's 1926 novelette Traumnovelle, moving the action from early 20th-century Vienna to 1990s New York City.

'Disclosure' (1994)

This 1994 epic blockbuster adds the twist of revenge to your usual romantic thriller. Directed by Barry Levinson, the story follows Tom Sanders (Michael Douglas) who is a happily married guy, up for a promotion when his ex-girlfriend, who is now his boss (Demi Moore), accuses him of sexual harassment. He makes every effort to keep his personal and professional lives intact.

What’s even more intriguing is that the movie is based on a real-life incident that entangled the lives of two ex-lovers and present corporate executives who locked horns for one job.

'Fatal Attraction' (1987)

Extra-marital affairs have always been a recipe for disaster and this movie is no different, just with a whole other tier of vehemence. Starring Glen Close and Michael Douglas in lead roles, the movie is a brilliant take on the respective circumstances and a nerve-chilling seductive tale.

It's an interesting and unsettling historical account of men's concerns about career-driven women. An absence of a clever conclusion is unfortunate because it suggested a story that is open about sexual relationships and recognizes how they frequently signal people’s downfall. Before taking cinema by storm with her villainous portrayal of Cruella D’Vil, Glen Close made her mark in the movies as Alex Forrest.

'Gone Girl' (2014)

Based on a novel yet again, Gone Girl was as suspenseful and deceitful as it was a romantic tale. A twisted story of a married couple where the wife goes undertakes extreme measures to add romance back into their lives. It is told through a number of flashbacks and is best recognized for the thrilling plot twist that occurs about halfway through the narrative. It makes us wonder whether we can ever genuinely know the spouse we are married to.

Amy's (Rosamund Pike) ambition is to get her ex-husband (Ben Affleck) back as he becomes laid back and careless after the seven-year mark is at the centre of Gone Girl. She wants Nick to act like a good spouse once more, not just for the cameras outside their home but also for her.

'Vertigo' (1958)

In 2012, critics chose Vertigo as the best movie of all time, and for good cause. It's a deliriously seductive love story that is as expertly made as any movie could hope to be. This incredible masterpiece saw Alfred Hitchcock gain popularity for his eccentric storytelling and unsettling filmmaking.

James Stewart plays a police officer who has a fear of heights and falls in love with Kim Novak's enigmatic blonde character in this French novel adaptation. But soon he realizes that things are not what they seem to be, which sets off a stunning narrative of duplicity that keeps the audience wondering right up to the very end.

