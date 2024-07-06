There’s truly nothing worse than a film that doesn’t stick the landing in its final few moments. Even if a project is incredibly well constructed and has a compelling hook, viewers are unlikely to leave the theater pleased if the story does not wrap up in a satisfying way. While a bad movie can certainly benefit from a particularly memorable ending, a great one can land it on the list of the greatest thrillers ever made.

A great thriller requires an ending that is both emotionally and narratively satisfying. In addition to ensuring that the audience is invested in the hero, thrillers need to keep the audience on the edge of their seats until the very end. Of course, these scenes also need to be checked out logically so they do not become criticized for their plot holes. Here are ten thrillers with perfect endings.

10 ‘Vertigo’ (1958)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Image via Paramount Pictures

Vertigo may be the single most intense film of Alfred Hitchcock’s unparalleled career, which is no small statement considering that he is known as “The Master of Suspense.” While the film itself has no shortage of memorable set pieces, the ending of Vertigo features Jimmy Stewart’s Scottie Ferguson confronting his fear of heights during a climactic chase. It’s a paranoid-inducing moment that serves as a great way of calling back to the traumatic incident that initiated the story.

Vertigo managed to make appropriate changes to the novel in order to pull off the perfect ending. While it's always controversial when a filmmaker chooses to edit significant portions of the original source material, Hitchcock knew what changes needed to be made to Vertigo to ensure that even book readers were on their toes until the very end of the story.

9 ‘Taxi Driver’ (1976)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via Columbia Pictures

Taxi Driver created one of the most interesting anti-heroes in cinematic history, as Robert De Niro’s depiction of Travis Bickle was both oddly alluring and deeply terrifying. The ending of Taxi Driver does a great job of confirming its protagonist’s moral ambiguity. Although Travis is hailed by the media as a hero for his role in taking down some criminals, it's clear that the opportunity to engage in violence was empowering to him. The film is willfully ambiguous about what steps Travis will take next and what effects he could have on the city.

Taxi Driver’s ending also confirms that Travis has not completely recovered from his post-traumatic stress disorder that he developed while fighting in the Vietnam War. The ending of Taxi Driver is so perfect because, years after its release, cinephiles can still debate whether it was really a “happy one.”

8 ‘Blow Out’ (1981)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Image via Filmways Pictures

Brian De Palma is in many ways the apparent heir apparent to Hitchcock, as he similarly features high-stakes moments of suspense and espionage. De Palma has no shortage of shocking scenes in his filmography, but Blow Out contains one of the most grim final shots in film history. After fighting to save her, John Travolta’s Jack has to watch his love interest, Sally (Nancy Allen), die as fireworks explode in the background. It’s a heartbreaking scene that brilliantly uses slow-motion camerawork to its advantage.

De Palma confirms that Jack is a changed man in the subsequent scene, in which he returns to his work on the production of a low-budget horror film yet lacks any excitement about the project. The film works as a brilliant analysis of the surveillance state and a crushing critique of the evils of political corruption.

7 ‘Heat’ (1995)

Directed by Michael Mann

Image via Warner Bros.

Heat was a climatic film, as it finally united Robert De Niro and Al Pacino on screen together for the first time. While the two had both appeared in different segments of The Godfather: Part II, seeing Neil (De Niro) and Vince (Pacino) finally exchange words with one another was an exciting moment for cinephiles anywhere. While the diner scene is perhaps the film’s most famous moment, Heat ends with a climactic chase in which Neil is finally brought to justice.

Director Michael Mann does a great job of drawing the parallels between Neil and Vince, showing that the two men are not quite as different as they may have assumed that they were. While Vince is relieved that he can finally stop worrying about what Neil will do next, the two men show a brief twinge of respect for one another.

6 ‘The Usual Suspects’ (1995)

Directed by Bryan Singer

Image via Gramercy Pictures

When it comes to movie plot twists, there are few movies in history that are more successful than The Usual Suspects. The film’s entire story revolved around the small-time criminal Verbal (Kevin Spacey) feeding a story about the mastermind “Keyser Soze” to the cops, suggesting that the unseen menace was to blame for a series of robberies that had been haunting the area. In the end, it's revealed that Verbal is Soze and that he’s managed to elude justice once more.

The Usual Suspects ends on such a powerful note that viewers will immediately want to watch the film again to see how it was foreshadowed. Screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie did a brilliant job at laying subtle hints throughout as to what Verbal’s real intentions are, which makes the film very rewatchable after all these years since its initial theatrical release.

5 ‘Oldboy’ (2003)

Directed by Park Chan-wook

Image via Show East

Park Chan-wook’s action thriller Oldboy is one of the most upsetting films ever made, and not just because of its graphic violence. While the infamous “hallway fight” is certainly quite pulse-pounding, Oldboy concludes with a shocking plot twist that completely inverts the revenge movie narrative. After learning secrets about the man who he once wronged, the main character, Oh Dae-Su (Choi Min-Sik), learns that the woman that he has fallen in love with is actually his daughter. It’s an ending that twists all notions of moral continuity and forces the viewer to look back at earlier events in a new light.

Oldboy’s ending is crushing because of the investment that the audience has in Dae-Su’s decision, which makes the ambiguous nature of his memory more distressing. While Spike Lee attempted to remake the film with Josh Brolin in the leading role, the 2013 reboot didn’t quite capture the magnanimous shock that the original masterpiece did.

4 ‘Brick’ (2005)

Directed by Rian Johnson

Image via Focus Features

Long before he made science fiction hits like Looper and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson brought the neo-noir genre to high school with his extraordinary directorial debut, Brick. The film centers around the high school loner Brendan (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), whose search for his missing girlfriend leads him to discover a ring of drug dealers. In the end, Brendan learns that his girlfriend Emily is pregnant with his child. The look of sadness and horror that creeps across Gordon-Levitt’s face makes it even more upsetting.

The ending of Brick is a clever homage to classic noir films like The Maltese Falcon and The Big Sleep, particularly due to the use of voiceover from Gordon-Levitt’s character. A classical noir film typically ends with the main character growing in their cynicism, and that is certainly true of what Brendan experiences at the end of Brick.

Brick Run Time 110 minutes Director Rian Johnson Release Date April 7, 2006 Actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Nora Zehetner, Noah Fleiss, Matt O'Leary, Noah Segan, Meagan Good, Emilie de Ravin, Richard Roundtree, Lukas Haas

3 ‘Sicario’ (2015)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Image via Lionsgate

Sicario isn’t just a great action thriller, but a profound examination of the cyclical nature of violence on the border between the United States and Mexico. Sicario ends in a haunting way that shows why the drug war is allowed to continue. Although originally Denis Villeneuve and Taylor Sheridan had a completely different ending in mind, Sicario ends with the bounty hunter Alejandro (Benicio Del Toro) avenging the death of his family and forcing the FBI Agent Kate Mercer (Emily Blunt) to keep her lips closed.

The ending of the film served as the perfect setup for Alejandro to return in the terrific sequel Sicario: Day of the Soldado, which explored his further exploits with the corrupt CIA operative Matt Graves (Josh Brolin). Both Brolin and del Toro are expected to reprise their roles once more for the highly anticipated third installment in the Sicario trilogy.

2 ‘You Were Never Really Here’ (2018)

Directed by Lynne Ramsay