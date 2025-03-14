Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the movies discussed.If you tend to like movies concluding in safe and reliably happy ways, the thriller genre might not be your favorite. Thrillers aim to keep viewers on their toes while maintaining a certain level of tension throughout, and that can extend to the way a story wraps up. Sometimes, it might well be best to save the most shocking event until the very end (though game-changing things occurring much earlier, as seen in something like Psycho, can also be effective).

So, shocking endings aren’t too uncommon when you're dealing with thrillers, much in the same way that horror movies will fairly often conclude on a bleak or gruesome note. The following endings are all particularly shocking, with many of these movies being best known for the fact that they conclude on unpredictable and earth-shattering notes.

10 'Blow Out' (1981)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Brian De Palma had directed John Travolta earlier than Blow Out (as Travolta had a supporting role in Carrie), but this 1981 release was something that saw both at their undeniable respective bests. Narratively, Blow Out concerns a sound effects technician accidentally recording evidence of the suspicious death of a governor, which puts him in danger… and he doesn’t help matters by trying to get to the bottom of what he heard.

He becomes romantically entangled with a survivor of the incident that took the governor’s life, too, but things end up concluding tragically. She’s dead by the end, and he has a recording of her screaming as she dies, which he ends up placing in the movie he’s working on, given it’s a perfect and startlingly convincing piece of audio. He’s shown being tormented by the screaming of a woman he ultimately couldn’t entirely save. Cut to credits. Brutal.