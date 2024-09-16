With so many genres out there, thrillers give fans some of the most extraordinary sensations. Dedicated to immersing the audience, this genre is a roller-coaster of emotions as it toys with the fans every step of the way, leading them into unknown avenues. What makes thrillers even better is their versatility. They work perfectly with other genres, such as action, horror, and mystery, giving fans an even better experience.

However, what better way to draw out these emotions than adding an extra spice of darkness? These films evoke even deeper emotions as they weave intriguing plots with chilling events. The two of them work perfectly together, but they really hit their stride in the 2010s, a decade full of experimentation and well-laid plans, culminating in too many great dark thrillers to count. These ten films embody the essence of the genre; with no holds barred, they use anything they can to give the audience the thrills of a lifetime.

10 'The Guest' (2014)

Directed by Adam Wingard

Following a mysterious man who shows up at a family's house claiming to be friends with their son who died at war, The Guest is a dark and thrilling action-packed story and Adam Wingard's best movie. They notice a string of murders suddenly popping up, leaving the daughter to investigate the mysterious soldier and uncover his identity. This only makes matters worse, involving their family in the murderous rampage.

Mixing thriller, action, and mystery, The Guest is plenty dark while still being able to keep fans entertained through its surprisingly good fights and gripping mystery. The countless murders of innocent people drive home the darkness of the film, especially when fans get to know and like the characters. What makes matters worse is the kindness shown to the killer, who isn't able to stop himself from killing everyone, creating a tragically dark story for all parties involved.

9 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' (2016)

Directed by Martin McDonagh

A staple of director Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri manages to merge an extremely dark thriller with comedy, a feat fans can also witness in The Banshees of Inisherin. Three Billboards has a star-studded cast, and uses said talent to deliver a heartbreaking and darkly comedic tale. After her daughter is raped and murdered, the mother puts up three billboards to put pressure on the police to solve the case, making herself an enemy of the town.

What makes Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, so dark is how real it feels, touching on issues such as police brutality and race.

It may not go over the top with brutal or terrifying scenes, but the subtle realities are more than enough to create a thrilling masterpiece that is plenty dark when thinking about the real world. The comedy may lighten the mood, but the touchy subject matter and shocking moments still create a very dark movie.

8 'Parasite' (2019)

Directed by Bong Joon-ho

The global movie sensation that dominated the world in 2019, Parasite, is a critically acclaimed dark comedy thriller which won Best Picture at the Oscars. The movie follows a struggling family that gets the idea of working for a wealthy family after their son becomes a tutor for the rich family's daughter. The scam proves successful, with the family living in the mansion. However, this uncovers new dark secrets and twists that will end in disaster.

Despite having many comedic moments, it doesn't take away from the highly unsettling nature of the film. The unique perspective from the squatters adds a surprising amount of tension, leaving fans on edge, waiting for things to go wrong. And when they do go wrong, it's in the darkest possible way. Displaying rough, personal, and inexperienced violence, the film feels disturbingly realistic, making Parasite one of the best 2010s movies.

7 'Wind River' (2017)

Directed by Taylor Sheridan

In one of Taylor Sheridan's best movies, fans follow an FBI agent and a wildlife service tracker investigate the rape and murder of a Native American woman. The two trek across the freezing cold landscape of Alaska, searching for the perpetrator, but this journey proves to be increasingly dangerous. They continue to unravel this mystery with their lives in danger, no matter the cost.

Wind River aims to raise awareness for the struggles Native American women have to face, specifically rape and murder. The film does a great job in that regard, showcasing a horribly dark yet real story, making the events even more disturbing. The tragic nature of the film reflects the story well, evoking harsh emotions in the audience and making them better understand the real-life tragedies which are occurring.

6 'The Handmaiden' (2016)

Directed by Park Chan-wook

Based on Sarah Waters' 2002 novel, The Fingersmith, The Handmaiden reimagines the story from Victorian England into the Japanese Colonial rule of Korea. The story follows a pickpocket whom a con man hires in order to convince a wealthy woman to marry him. She gets the job as a handmaiden, but as multiple plots entangle, this con becomes a complicated and dark mess, not boding well for anyone involved.

As an erotic thriller, The Handmaiden's sexual material makes the events of the film even more thrilling with its disturbing depictions of the characters and their activities. Touching on many personal subjects, such as sexuality and suicide, the film manages to balance the many schemes with the twisted nature of the characters. Each truth is revealed after another, creating an unpredictably dark movie that teases the line between thriller and horror.

5 'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' (2011)

Directed by David Fincher

Known for creating some of the darkest thrillers ever, such as Se7en and Zodiac, David Fincher gives fans The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. The movie follows an investigative journalist and his anti-social assistant. Together, they look into a 20-year-old unsolved case of an industrial tycoon's niece. Unearthing dark secrets and scandals, the two also encounter those who wish to kill them and keep their secrets hidden.

Despite having a badass beat up Nazis and righteously punish the toxic elites who commit heinous deeds without consequences, the film still presents a disturbing history of many of the characters. The cold and dark setting helps set the tone by giving fans an even darker mystery. Using the horrific past and unsettling deeds that are still happening, the film elicits thrilling sensations for the fans in this incredibly unnerving movie.

4 'Nightcrawler' (2014)

Directed by Dan Gilroy

Earning high praise because of its screenplay and interesting message, Nightcrawler follows a struggling con man who forces his way into the crime journalism scene. With a camcorder and police scanner, Louis Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) scours the streets of L.A. at night for grisly crimes. He catches the attention of a news provider, and by striking a deal, he puts himself in increasingly dangerous situations to get the perfect shot.

Telling the fascinating story of a stringer and a symbiotic relationship between unethical journalism and consumer demand, creating a specific yet authentic story. Gyllenhaal gives the performance of a lifetime as this antihero who progressively becomes more and more unhinged, profiting off of the death of others to satisfy the twisted viewers. With its disturbing social commentary and striking story, Nightcrawler proves to be one of the darkest thrillers of all time.

3 'Green Room' (2015)

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier

Green Room follows a traveling punk band that witnesses a murder at the venue where they are playing. Unfortunately for them, the hosts aren't keen on letting them leave, as the neo-Nazi patrons don't want word spreading of what happened. What ensues is a thrilling fight for their life, where the band must resort to dastardly measures in order to survive the vicious onslaught and walk away alive.

The film bathes in bloody violence and fast-paced thrills, creating an extremely hostile environment that makes the audience feel as though they are being hunted. The skinheads prove to be incredible villains, helping create an uncomfortable atmosphere as the band slowly resorts to increasingly worse means of survival. With brutal killings and gory scenes, Green Room is one of the most violent thrillers and, in turn, one of the darkest.

2 'Joker' (2019)

Directed by Todd Phillips